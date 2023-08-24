Kids pictured enjoying themselves at Knocknagree Cúl Camp

Cork Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Local Notes Home > Regionals > Cork > News Kids pictured enjoying themselves at Knocknagree Cúl CampKate Rahilly, Nell Casey, Saoirse Rahilly and Kara Keane were at the Knocknagree Cúl Camp. All photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.Children in Group 3 pictured at the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.Evan Brosnan was at the Cúl Camp in Knocknagree. Orlaith Rahilly, Clodagh Moynihan, Cuillin Dineen and Melissa O’ Leary were at the Cúl Camp in Knocknagree. Twins Teagan and Clodagh Rahilly having fun at the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.Sisters Skye Rose and Kara Keane pictured at the Knocknagree Cúl CampChildren in Group 4 pictured at the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.Children in Group 7 pictured at the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.Children in Group 5 pictured at the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.Children in Group 2 pictured at the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.Mary Jane Murphy and Maeve O’ Connell having fun at the Cúl Camp in Knocknagree. Megan Rahilly, Grace Donnelly and Emily O’ Leary were at the Cúl Camp in Knocknagree. Denis Donnelly, Jamie McSweeney and Charlie Dunlea enjoying the sun and fun at the Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.Sheila FitzgeraldCorkmanToday at 12:05Click into the picture gallery above to see all of The Corkman’s photos from the recent Cúl Camp in Knocknagree.