Kanturk student gets unique work experience with Green MEP

Kanturk Coláiste Treasa student, Hannah Walsh, fitted in a paddle boarding session on the River Lee with Green Party MEP for Ireland South, Grace O'Sullivan, during her recent Summer work experience internship.

Kanturk student Hannah Walsh will have plenty of stories to tell when she returns to Coláiste Treasa for her Leaving Cert year in the Autumn as she’s had an exciting Summer work experience with Ireland South Green MEP, Grace O’Sullivan.

Hannah, who has won several awards at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition, recently spent a week with the Green MEP, learning about politics and finding out more about the EU.

Hannah was selected to shadow the MEP during a constituency week for the politician, as she has an avid interest in politics and sustainability. She applied after being inspired during a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg earlier this year. Hannah followed Grace as she met with constituents and attended events while in Cork, with a particular focus during the week on the marine as it overlapped with World Ocean Day. O’Sullivan is the Green Party’s spokesperson on the marine, and also sits on the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee.

The Kanturk student met with the “Save our Bride Otters” group in Blackpool in Cork City carrying out water testing on the River Bride which is due to be culverted under OPW plans. A 5am sunrise paddleboard session on the river Lee was also a more unorthodox political experience for the young woman, who joined the MEP in her call for more public swimming areas to be created on Ireland’s rivers and lakes. Hannah finished her week by attending the inaugural Fair Seas Conference on World Ocean Day in Cork City Hall.

‘I saw so much of the amazing work Grace is carrying out and how she applies what happens in Europe to home, it was really interesting and opened my eyes to how varied and fascinating an MEP’s work is,” said Grace.

"It also further highlighted the value of the work carried out in Brussels - connections between decisions made in the EU to what we experience on the ground might not always be obvious, but listening to the ongoing work of the Parliament I began to see them” Hannah shared.”

But does a future in politics await Hannah?

“I loved meeting so many different people and hearing what they are passionate about and real ways they can be helped.

"It gave me so many ideas about the work I can do to be involved in politics and promote positive change, “ said Hannah.

"I’m not sure I ever see myself running but would love to work in policy and planning in the future.”