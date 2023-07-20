Kanturk South Doc closes just a week after its future is assured by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

According to Cllr John Paul O'Shea, there was no doctor in the Kanturk South Doc on Wednesday night. Calls seeking medical help were triaged to Mallow and locals believe the centre has been closed.

Just a week after the publication of a letter from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to local TD Michael Moynihan assuring inhabitants of Kanturk that the local after hours medical service would retain its hours, locals have been informed that the service is effectively closed and they will have to travel to Mallow for medical attention after 6pm.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea told The Corkman on Thursday that no-one was in the Kanturk South Doc facility on Wednesday night. “Calls were being triaged back to Mallow is my understanding,” he said.

The apparent closure of Kanturk South Doc comes in a week when people in the north Cork area are feeling confused and angry about what the lack of clarity about the availability of after hours medical care in their area.

A protest march to seek the reversal of the decision to close the red-eye service in Fermoy, that’s the service from 10pm until 8am, is to take place in the north Cork town on Friday at 12.30pm from the gates of the Town Park heading to the Courthouse.

County Mayor, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, has described the area as being the size and population of Limerick City and County and this area, which includes the towns of Kanturk, Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Fermoy, Charleville, Newmarket, Kiskeam and Buttevant is now depending on one South Doc facility in Mallow.

According to Cork North West Aontú representative, Becky Kealy, there is a need for immediate clarification on what services are available, where and when.

"Absolute clarity is needed on this issue,” she said, referring to conflicting information from local representatives of the Government parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

"It is obvious that despite being in government together, communication on key services such as SouthDoc is not being shared and we subsequently now have two conflicting stories.

“Residents deserve to know the definitive facts about the future of this essential service, it is not acceptable that it is being used as a political football when those who need the service don’t know if it is open or closed.”

Cllr John Paul O’Shea is also seeking clarity from the HSE on where people seeking after hours medical attention in the north Cork area must go to get that care while Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan told The Corkman that he would withold further comment on the matter while he sought clarification himself on the situation.