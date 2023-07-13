Kanturk Mart manager: It wasn’t our staff filmed ill-treating animals

A screenshot from the RTÉ Investigates - Dairy's Dirty Secrets documentary which shows a calf falling to the ground while getting on a lorry at Kanturk Mart.

The staff of Kanturk Mart were not involved in the ill-treatment of calves depicted in an RTÉ Investigates documentary screened on Monday night, the manager of the mart has told The Corkman.

According to Seamus O’Keeffe, who’s been manager of Kanturk Mart for 23 years, the secret filming shown on the RTÉ Investigates programme which showed bull calves being manhandled and, in one case, a calf fell to the ground as it was boarding a truck, but these instances did not involve mart staff.

In other marts such as Corrin Mart near Fermoy or Bandon Mart, and marts in Kerry and Tipperary, other examples of mistreatment were shown on the latest edition of the RTÉ Investigates series.

RTÉ filmed at several Irish marts and saw some handlers treat young calves capably and with respect. But others, including mart workers, farmers and transporters, showed a blatant disregard for animal welfare.

RTÉ said that its undercover filming captured what appeared to be serious breaches of animal welfare. The documentary showed examples of slapping, striking and kicking of animals, all prohibited by law, as well as throwing them mid-air which is regarded as a serious breach of animal welfare.

The film which also highlighted a recent sharp increase in calves being delivered for slaughter to meat processing plants, a practice widely condemned in the industry.

The Kanturk mart manager admitted he was dismayed at what he had seen on the programme aired on Monday night.

"The only thing we can say is we were appalled and we were surprised at what was filmed, it shouldn’t have happened, a calf was hit with a stick and a calf fell off the lorry which can happen but, as I already stated, it didn’t involve mart staff,” said Seamus O’Keeffe.

"The majority of farmers look after their calves and we look after the animals to the best of our ability here and obviously this shouldn’t have happened.”

“We’re certainly going to investigate it so that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again – there’s no point in denying it, we can’t deny what we saw at other marts as well.

"We pride ourselves – and I’ve spent 23 years in Kanturk – in looking after animals, we have a budget for feeding calves or cattle that are collected late at night, I can stand over that.

“99% of people look after their animals, but some can be careless.”

Mr. O’Keeffe said that the current situation was a result of the massive growth of the dairy sector which was encouraged by the Government through its advice agency, Teagasc.

"The whole dairy sector has got too big and that was on the advice of Teagasc on farm expansion.

“They never realised that all these cows, which are great for the industry, they all would calve in the spring and there were no preparations made for all these calves for export or to find homes for them when they’re a month old or two months old, that’s the reality of it.”

While the focus of the RTÉ Investigates edition was partly on the treatment of calves at certain marts, a large segment of the documentary also focused on the transport of calves for slaughter to the continent.

He described as ‘fair comment’ a suggestion from an unlikely source featured on the programme, an animal rights activist, that a slaughtering facility for calves bound for export should be built in Ireland rather than forcing the calves to be exported for slaughter on the continent, an ordeal involving long journeys in crowded trucks and, according to the RTÉ Investigates programme, there was a strong suspicion that animals were not being fed or watered adequately.

"Calves should not leave the farm until they’re at least 21 days of age and, as well as that, fed

"That’s the first thing that should be said,

"And the people that have a lot of cows and produce a lot of calves should be in a position to rear them until they are at least three weeks old.

"There is no market for calves that 10 days old and that kind of stuff.”

He said that sex semen which leads to substantially more valuable heifer calves being born than Friesian bull calves was a great development but no matter what breed or gender the calf that was born, it still had to be fed.

"The big dairy people haven’t time or haven’t help to be able to feed their calves for three or four weeks before they’re sold and these are the people that are causing a huge problem.

"It’s not the smaller farmer that’s producing 60 or 70 cows, they’re not the people causing the problem with calves – it’s the bigger producers and that’s due to advice from authorities, they were told to expand and they expanded when the quotas went six or eight years ago.

When asked whether the Government had played its part in the resulting scandal as depicted on the RTÉ Investigates programme, Mr. O’Keeffe said ‘there was no question about it’.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Cork Marts, which manages both Corrin and Bandon Marts, the board and management of the company said it had been agreed that all staff at Corks Marts would undergo further animal-welfare handling training and “all actions deemed necessary to protect the welfare of the animals” presented at the marts for sale would also be taken.

“We are very disappointed at the behaviour towards calves shown in the footage from our marts featured in this programme,” the statement said.

The mart group said that the actions shown in the footage were “certainly not acceptable and cannot be defended”.

It added that the actions seen during the RTÉ programme were contrary to their animal welfare policy.