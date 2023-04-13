Kanturk junior rugby sides earn their wins in Wales

﻿Kanturk Rugby Club’s U14s and U16s headed off on their tour of North Wales on the first weekend of April, where both teams competed in the North Wales Rug Festival.

Kanturk U14s progressed to the Cup final with wins over Limavady RFC, Castlebar RFC, Llangefni RFC and Mallow RFC. They lost the final to Keighley RFC by a single score courtesy of a breakaway try. They had a brilliant day, playing loads of rugby and making new friendships along the way.

The Kanturk U16s played some super rugby on the Saturday, playing Rumney RFC, Eastbourne RFC, Nant Conwy RFC, Warfdale RFC and Bedford Blues. They qualified for the Challenge Cup final just going down by the only try of the match.

The U16’s performances were even more impressive given the age difference in the Welsh Rugby Union and the Irish RFU U16s.

On Sunday, the U14s were back on the road again to head down to Wrexham RFC where they won against the host team and lost narrowly to South Wales U14 champions Carmarthen Quins. Once again some great friendships were made and both clubs are keen to have return fixtures next year on Irish shores.

The players had an amazing weekend, where friendships were cemented and new ones made, not to mention the memories the lads will take away from their trip.

“A massive thank you to Mick Dillon, one of the coaches who put the trip together. Once again it demonstrates the depth of Kanturk’s mini and youth squads and the fun, camaraderie and life long sportsmanship gained from our ‘Rugby For All’ initiative,” said Tony Daly, president of Kanturk Rugby Club.

End of Season Social

Kanturk Rugby Club is having an end of season social on 22nd April in the Charleville Park Hotel. The event is open to everyone. There will be a sit down meal with medals and awards will be presented on the night. Tickets can be bought through the following stripe link. https://buy.stripe.com/3csg0J3dG2VR4so3cC

There are three different prices on the tickets depending on whether one is adult, youth or mini.

Also, Kanturk Rugby Club will also be hosting an end of season fun day at a later date, so watch this space.