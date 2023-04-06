Kanturk gives a warm welcome to Billy Kelleher

MEP Billy Kelleher, Councillor Bernard Moynihan and Michael Moynihan TD pictured with Management and Staff at Ashgrove Renewables during their visit last Friday morning

Billy Kelleher MEP, Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan chatting to some of the staff at Avonmore Electrical last Friday morning

MEP Billy Kelleher visited Ballymaquirk junction with Councillor Bernard Moynihan where they chatted to some of the Sarsen representatives about the ongoing works for the roundabout.

Seán O’ Riordan, Ronan Hughes and Liam O’ Flynn of Rota Engineering demonstrate the Multi Sweep 270 and 725 to MEP Billy Kelleher who visited the Company last Friday morning

Derry Sheehan, Managing Director, welcomed Billy Kelleher MEP, Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan to Avonmore Electrical in Roskeen. In the background is a 3,600 kw ABB offshore Wind Generator from the UK that is being refurbished at Avonmore. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

LAST Friday morning businesses in the wider Kanturk area were delighted to welcome Billy Kelleher MEP who was accompanied by Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan.

First stop was Ballymaquirk junction to check the progress of the roundabout construction then to Ashgrove Renewables to learn how this company is developing and working with people to find solutions to retrofitting and making homes more energy efficient.

Next on the agenda was Avonmore Electrical where management and staff are developing motors for markets both in Ireland and Britain and Mr. Kelleher saw staff refurbishing a 3,600 kw ABB offshore wind generator from the UK.

The contingent then visited Rota and O’ Flynn forklift who continue to compete with the best in their market. Here Mr. Kelleher took some lessons on how to operate a Mag HD Scrubber.

At Value Tech, the visitors saw how Cement Trucks are fitted with their large drums and conveyer belts. Autoroller which is another long established Company was next on the agenda where the MEP helped to assemble a Door tube. Next stop was the impressive Velodrome Arena at Kanturk Cycling Club.

Finally Mr. Kelleher called into Kanturk Courthouse where he was shown many fine examples of historical art which is in danger of completely decaying without immediate intervention.

Speaking to The Corkman, Mr. Kelleher said; “It was a great morning in Kanturk meeting with many people in local businesses and organisations.

Míle buíochas to the staff and management of Ashgrove Renewables, Avonmore Electrical Co. Ltd., O’Flynn Forklifts, Value Tech., Autoroller and Kanturk Cycling Club. A personal highlight for me was our visit to Kanturk Courthouse to view the graffiti left by Sean Moylan and his fellow Republican comrades who were imprisoned by Free State Forces during the Civil War”.

Michael Moynihan TD commenting on the visit said; “I think it’s very important to show our MEP the hugely successful companies we have right here in Duhallow and outline the challenges they face”.