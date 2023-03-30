Kanturk boxers punching above their weight

It’s a record year for Kanturk Boxing Club, who are sending five boxers to the upcoming All Ireland Championships.

The Championships will be held in the National Boxing Stadium, Dublin, from April 10 to April 16. Following a successful Munster Championships, Kanturk claimed six Munster titles and they will now advance to the National stages.

Mary-Jane Dinan, Daniel O’Connell, Kieron Murphy, John O’Driscoll and James O’Driscoll are all in preparations for the championships. Kieron, John and James are the latest Munster champions, coming out victorious last week at Dungarvan.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise much-needed funds for the upcoming championships. Kanturk BC is a non-profit organisation which relies solely on grants that they are eligible for, but mainly on public donations and through fundraising.

The club will also be holding a sponsored walk/ run on April 2 at Greenane Park, in aid of the fundraiser. The walk/ run begins at 2pm.

Elsewhere, seven-time national champion Katie O’Keeffe embarks to Ballina in Mayo for a week-long training camp, where she will train with fellow all Ireland champions. The training camp begins on Monday, April 3 and will be five days long, with an international competition versus England concluding the camp on Friday.

Leah O’Keeffe gets the Easter holidays underway, as she competes in the IATBA (Irish Athletic Third-Level Boxing Association) College All Ireland Championships, in hopes for her second national title.