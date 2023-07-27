Kanturk and other Cork GAA clubs prepared for championship fray

REPRO FREE. 24/07/2023. Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships are Eoghan Burke, Kilshannig, 2022 Intermediate Football Champions, Paul Walsh, Kanturk, 2022 Premier Intermediate Football Champions, Alan O'Donovan, Nemo Rangers, 2022 Senior Premier Football Champions, Andrew Murphy, St. Michaels, 2022 Senior A Football Champions and William Ronan, Kilmurry, 2022 Junior A Football Champions, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Photo: Jim Coughlan.

The All-Ireland Senior finals herald the end of the inter-county season and thoughts turn to the club championships which begin this weekend.

Having been relegated from division two of the Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues recently, Kanturk, fielding in the senior grade for the first time since 1910, face a difficult task against Fermoy at Killavullen on this Friday 28th July with an 8pm start in the Bon Secours Cork County Football Championships at Senior A level.

Kanturk will be hoping to make a positive start to the championship but Fermoy’s experience in this grade could be a decisive factor.

In the Castlecor Duhallow Junior A Football Championship, Kanturk visit Kiskeam on Sunday 30th July to face Knocknagree’s second string with an 11.30am start.

Kanturk is due to host the Bon Secours Cork Senior A Football Championship fixture between Kiskeam and Newmarket on this coming Saturday 29th July with the match starting at 7pm. If you are in a position to assist in helping with car parking and stewarding please attend to the grounds at 5.30pm.

Billy Boy Cashin RIP

The death of Billy Boy Cashin removes a respected member of Kanturk GAA who served the club as a player, selector, and chairperson over a long period of time.

Billy’s name appears on the match programme from the 1954 Duhallow football final which was Kanturk’s first title, also gaining the cup in 1957 and ‘62. Billy also played a part in the club’s Junior Hurling success from 1965 to ‘69.

His playing career came to an end in 1973 after Kanturk won the Duhallow novice football championship, defeating Glenlara in the final. On the way to that final victory Kanturk corner backs Billy Boy Cashin and Jim O’Connor met opponents of the fairer sex. I didn’t glean if the ladies remained scoreless but, needless to say, Kanturk reached the final to record outright success.

Fixtures: Friday 28th July at Killavullen, Bon Secours Cork County Football Senior A Championship, Kanturk v Fermoy 8pm. Sunday 30th July at Kiskeam, Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow Junior A Football championship, Kanturk v Knocknagree 11.30am.