Kanturk & District Community Council to host first golf classic

Kanturk Person of the Month for March Trish O’Neill receiving her award from Ger Greaney, chair of Kanturk & District Community Council, and Tina Dunstan of Cherryblossoms Childcare who is sponsoring the prizes. The Community Council is rolling out a whole array of exciting events including a Golf Classic at Kanturk Golf Club on May 1st. €150 for Team of 3. Main sponsor is the local Credit Union.

Kanturk District and Community Council are delighted to announce that May 1st is the day of our inaugural golf classic to be held at the local golf club.

Kanturk Credit Union, who are celebrating their 60th birthday this year, are proud to be the main sponsor. We are delighted to have them onboard supporting us.

Teams of three will cost €150. Please contact Eilish on 086 3822368, Aine on 086 3499053, Eimear on 087 7906613 for any information.

Meanwhile, Trish O’Neill received her person of the month award on last Friday night from Tina Dunstan of Cherryblossoms Childcare, sponsor, and Ger Greaney, chairman of Kanturk and District Community Council, surrounded by family and friends with great support from her colleagues in Kanturk Tidy Towns.

If you would like to nominate someone to follow our three worthy winners for April please fill in nomination forms available at the following locations: Twohig’s SuperValu, Post office, Riordan’s Daybreak, Aspells Spar, Kanturk Library, Burke’s Home Value, Burton’s Topline, Photoshop, Kanturk Credit Union and Lidl Kanturk.

The Kanturk Tidy Towns’ AGM will be held this Thursday, April 13th at 8pm in The Trade Union Hall (Temperance Hall). Everyone is welcome.

Covid-19 Memorial garden

Kanturk Tidy Towns recently unveiled a memorial plaque and biodiversity garden in memory of those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly those from the Duhallow area.

This was a difficult period for all of us. Those locally who lost their lives cannot be forgotten and Kanturk Tidy Towns thought it a fitting tribute to all those families. It is their way of remembering.

KTT would like to say a huge thank you to Michael Twohig of Twohigs Super Valu Kanturk for sponsoring the project. They also wish to thank Juno Landscaping for their hard work and advice in completing the project. Also, to Cork County Council, Ducon Concrete and Justin Holland who assisted hugely, ensuring that the project turned out so well.

Darkness into Light 2023

This year’s Darkness Into Light walk takes place on May 6th at 4.15 am starting at the Edel Quinn Hall.

Please support Pieta House by registering now. Just Google darkness into light and follow the steps. There will also be a registration evening in Kanturk as we get closer to the date of the walk.

Open Garden Day in Aid of Spinal Injuries

Ireland

An open garden day in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland will be held on Sunday 16th April in the garden of Egmont House, Kanturk (P51E5X5) the home of Bridget and Tom O’Sullivan, Egmont Place, Kanturk.

The garden will be open from 2pm to 5pm. Therer will be light refreshments available, a plant sales table, and a raffle. Everyone welcome, entry €10.

Grow Community Mental Health Peer Support Group

Grow’s Community Mental Health Peer Support Group, hold their meetings every Monday at 2pm in Linn Gorm Kanturk.

Grow is a 12 Step Program which aids recovery from anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. The meetings are totally confidential, free to attend, anonymous, small in numbers, relaxed and friendly. No referrals are needed, just come along. You will be most welcome. If you would like more information on Grow, please log onto our website www.grow.ie Or Telephone Noreen on 0861726004.

Kanturk Soccer Club Lotto Draw

There was no winner of the Jackpot in Kanturk Soccer Club’s weekly Lotto draw on Saturday 8th April.

The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 15, 42 and the Bonus Number was number 6. Winner of the Bonus number draw was Deirdre Crowley, Kanturk. Lucky Dip Winners were Shona Murphy, Killarney, Marian Lynch, Kanturk, Catherine Ryan on line, Teresa Carroll, Kilroe, Andrew Kenneally, Kanturk and The Twomey Family, Kanturk.

Next week’s Jackpot will be €4,900.

Tickets will be on sale outside Kanturk Credit Union and in Spar forecourt on Saturday from 9am to 1pm. Thanks again to all who support Kanturk AFC.