Kanturk Aldi opens, creating 30 permanent jobs, after €9m investment

Mckenzie and JJ Mackey from Castlemagner pictured at ALDI’s newly opened store in Kanturk, Co. Cork. The €9M store is ALDI’s 26 th in the county and has created up to 30 new permanent jobs and investment of over €9 million in the local area. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

A respectable crowd had gathered on Percival Street in Kanturk outside Aldi’s newest Cork store by the time the German supermarket chain opened its 26th store in the Rebel County early on Thursday morning.

Some had been there since 6.30am, hoping to nab one of the €50 vouchers for the first five customers while others came along for free coffee and protein balls as well as to listen to the hits being belted out by the Cork C103 FM presenter as the local radio station covered the opening of the €9m store.

The investment in the Kanturk store brings to €233.6m the total invested by the supermarket chain in its Cork outlet with over €30 million total annual salary spend.

Working with 30 local producers, ALDI spent €70 million with its Cork based suppliers in 2022.

Additionally, ALDI has invested €1.6 million in Cork as part of its Project Fresh initiative. ALDI Project Fresh stores focus on reducing the reliance on fossil fuels, using sustainable energy supply and avoiding CO2 emissions.

The store becomes ALDI’s 26th store in Cork and 160th nationwide and was officially opened today by the local team and Store Manager, Aurelija Barbsiene who expressed her delight as she cut the ribbon.

“This new €9 million store in Kanturk is the latest step in ALDI’s expansion programme and I’m delighted to open our 26th store in Cork today,” she said.

"This new store, and the 30 new jobs created, will support our ambition to deliver value to the people of Ireland at the locations most convenient to them.

“As a leading retailer in Ireland, we are very conscious of the current challenges facing consumers and businesses.

"The cost-of-living crisis is impacting every household and we know what it means for our customers.

"Working alongside our strong network of local suppliers, we will continue to work hard, mindful of the challenges facing our customers and supporting them where we can.”

The spacious new 1,813 sqm store features ALDI’s award winning Project Fresh layout and features wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings. ALDI shoppers will be able to make use of 102 car parking spaces and 2 electric vehicle charging spaces. A total of 12 bike parking spaces are also available outside the ALDI store.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, powered by green electricity and featuring solar panels on the roof of the store, powering items such as energy saving lights and ALDI’s new chiller fridges. It also features ALDI’s new Electronic Shelf Labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can be quickly and easily communicated to customers.