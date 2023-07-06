Joy at official opening of Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Kanturk

Pictured at the opening of Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Kanturk were Minister Patrick O’Donovan, Canon Toby Bluitt, Deputy Principal Daniel Woods, Fr. John Magner, Bishop William Crean, Minister Norma Foley, Principal Eilís Finnegan, Seán Kelly, MEP, Carlos Figueira, Senior Architect, Office of Public Works; Aidan Drummond, Vision Construction and Michael Walsh, Board of Management Chairman.

June 23rd, 2023 was a day filled with joy, pride and a deep sense of gratitude as the entire school community of Scoil Naomh Pádraig came together to celebrate the official opening of our new school.

The atmosphere was electric as we welcomed distinguished guests, including the Minister of Education, Norma Foley, TDs, councillors, and our esteemed patron, Bishop William Crean.

The presence of Minister Norma Foley was an exceptional honour for our school community. We are immensely grateful for her presence on this momentous occasion, as it underscores the significance of our new school and the importance of investing in education.

In addition to Minister Foley, we were honoured to have numerous TDs and councillors in attendance. Their presence demonstrated their genuine dedication to supporting our school and the wider community.

The blessing bestowed upon our new school by our patron, Bishop William Crean, was a profoundly moving experience. His heartfelt words reminded us of the values that underpin our education and the importance of faith within our school community.

However, it is our exceptional staff and pupils who truly made the day an unforgettable experience. Each and every one of them played a vital role in making the day so memorable. The dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm they bring to our school community are truly inspiring.

Our pupils, with their infectious enthusiasm and remarkable achievements, filled the day with joy and excitement, showcasing the immense talent within our school community.

It would be remiss of us not to extend our deepest gratitude to everybody involved in this amalgamation project. Your unwavering trust, encouragement, and involvement have been the bedrock of our success.

Lastly, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the individuals, organisations, and businesses who have generously contributed their time, resources, and expertise to make our new school a reality.

As we reflect upon the official opening of Scoil Naomh Pádraig, we are filled with immense pride and gratitude. The spirit of unity and collaboration that permeated the day serves as a testament to the strength and dedication of our school community. Together, we embark on a new chapter in our educational journey, committed to nurturing the minds and hearts of our students, and shaping a brighter future for all.

Congratulations, Scoil Naomh Pádraig, on this momentous milestone. May the spirit of this day continue to inspire and guide us as we strive for excellence in education.

A big thank you to everybody who joined us on the day to celebrate the opening and blessing of our new school. Your presence was really appreciated.

Scoil Naomh Pádraig Principal Eilish Finnegan and The Entire School Community of Scoil Naomh Pádraig