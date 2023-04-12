John Cotter’s fantasy novel takes flight in Ballydesmond

Dragons and demons steered clear of the group gathered in Bob’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballydesmond on Friday night for the launch of John Cotter’s second and continuing fantasy tale, King William Brown.

Author John Cotter pictured on the occasion of his second book launch with his wife Noreen and family from left: Tara, Jack, Adam and Jack's girlfriend, Kasia. The launch took place at Bob's Bar and Restaurant in Ballydesmond on Good Friday night. Photo by Noel Nash.

Dragons and demons steered clear of the group gathered in Bob’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballydesmond on Friday night for the launch of John Cotter’s second and continuing fantasy tale, King William Brown.

The first instalment of the book, published in 2014, follows the adventures of Prince Adam and Princess Tara into King William Brown’s magical kingdoms where travel is by dragon only.

Entry is by dream, and Zorro the Wolf stands guard over dreams at the ancient grave of Dermot Duin.

John’s latest episode finds Adam and Tara and their school friends and teacher stranded in this faraway land. They must escape Lucifer, who hungers for their souls, and find their way back home to their families.

Magic powder and magic globes can help but the magic ring is lost!

The launch of John’s book was hosted by John Roche, Chairman of Castleisland District Heritage, who as a fellow author from a farming background appreciated the task undertaken by John Cotter. Mr. Roche spoke about John Cotter’s remarkable achievement given the strange circumstances that lead to the book’s composition. John Cotter suffered a motorbike accident in 1985 which left him in a coma for six weeks.

His return to consciousness was accompanied by a mind full of strange and pagan stories hitherto unknown to him.

John Roche mentioned how his own belief system had changed with the years and how experiences such as John Cotter’s calls all into question. ‘It might be asked,’ he said, ‘what is a coma?’ He thanked John Cotter for re-introducing the ancient grave of Dermot Duin which he had never seen and was seldom spoken of in his lifetime.

John Galvin, committee member of Castleisland District Heritage, enlarged on the legend of Dermot Duin as he heard it from the old people of the district. Dermot Duin fled certain death in battle in Mayo for the hills and recesses of Kerry. The chieftain died from a broken heart and was buried on Knockdown with his sword and his shield.

Ballydesmond man Michael John Kearney, Chair of Castleisland Chamber Alliance, spoke of his delight that the Cork village, known in earlier times as Kingwilliamstown, had inspired John Cotter in the title of his book.

King William Brown was formally launched by John Reidy of The Maine Valley Post. John recalled his first meeting with John Cotter in 2014 when they discussed his uphill struggle after his accident.

He compared that struggle to John Cotter clawing a path to the summit of Knockdown towards the grave that inspired him to write.

John Cotter spoke about the illustrations in his books, those in the first part drawn by Judyta Obrebska who he met during training at the National Learning Network in Tralee.

He told Judyta about his story and soon after, she produced a number of exquisite drawings in pen and ink. Noel Nash, who works as illustrator for Castleisland District Heritage, has provided the artwork for John’s latest production.

John Cotter signed books and thanked all who journeyed to Ballydesmond for the launch including his colleagues at The Country Market Restaurant, Castleisland where he works, and Bob’s Bar and Restaurant which provided venue and refreshments.

He thanked his wife Noreen and children Jack, Adam and Tara, for their help and encouragement in his writing and publishing journey which, he assured his guests, was not over yet.

King William Brown is available in:

Kearney’s Centra, Ballydesmond; Whyte’s Centra, Castleisland; Jackie Reidy Newsagent and Menswear Castleisland; Hickey’s Hardware, Castleisland and The Forge Market Store, Castleisland.