Jet set to return to Mallow four decades after emergency landing made headlines across the globe

Ocana Fest organisers aim to have the jet back in Mallow for next years event

Captain Ruben Ocana showing the depth at which the jet wheels were buried in the soft ground.

The Gulf Stream II jet fenced off the Cork Racecourse in Mallow, where it remained for six-weeks while a temporary runway was built to allow it to take off.

Thousands of onlookers gathered at the Cork Racecourse in Mallow to see the Gulf Stream II jet, with the genial Mexican plot Captain Ruben Ocana at the controls, take off after his six-week stay in the town.

WHEN the jet that famously made an emergency landing at the Cork Racecourse in April 1983 finally took off from a specially constructed runway at the venue six weeks later, nobody would have ever imagined the plane could someday return to Mallow

However, an ambitious plan has been hatched to bring the Gulf Steam II jet back to North Cork by Hibernian Hotel owner Kevin Owens, one of the organisers of the upcoming Ocana Fest taking place in Mallow on April 21 & 22.

The event, named in honour of the jets Mexican pilot Ruben Ocana, is being held to celebrate his heroic feat of outstanding aviation and the lasting legacy he left on the town of Mallow and its people during his six-week stay in the town while the temporary runway was being built.

Kevin told The Corkman that while the incident happened before he was born, he has always held a keen fascination with the story and has even renamed the hotel’s bar/restaurant Ocana’s in honour of the late Mexican pilot.

“Just over a year ago we felt would be fitting to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landing, with the original intention of holding a party to mark the event,” said Kevin.

However, as the idea began to develop, inspired by interest from the local community, it developed into something even bigger and the idea for Ocana Fest began to take root.

Inspired by this, Kevin and his brother-in-law Micheál Burke, began the process of tracking down the jet, with the idea of bringing it back to put on permanent public display in Mallow.

“Initially there was a lot of different information coming back to us, for example that the jet had been scrapped or had even been in a different crash,” said Kevin.

Through painstaking detective work the duo eventually found out the last sighting of the plane had been in 2016 at the Willow Airport in Michigan.

Despite numerous emails and telephone calls to contacts, Kevin made little progress until he received an email out of the blue from a man called Bill Hughes, who runs an aviation museum at Willow Airport.

Despite replying to Mr Hughes, Kevin heard no more from him for two-weeks.

“I was beginning to think ok, we’ve hit another dead end. Then, one Sunday morning I got a call from Bill saying he had spoken to the owner of the jet who had leased it to an aeronautical college for training purposes,” said Kevin.

“The owner had no idea about the history of the jet and was amazed when I told him about its connections to Mallow. He said he was willing to do a deal, provided that we could work out how to get the plane, which was not operational and had been drained of fuel and hydraulic fluids, back to Mallow,” he added.

Kevin said this was the first of many obstacles that needed to be overcome, the first of these being that he plane needs to be disassembled by a team of highly trained mechanics and brought to mallow to be reassembled.

“I have been in contact with a couple of specialist companies about this. The options are to put it into containers and ship it back. Another option would be fly it over in a cargo plane, which would be less expensive,” said Kevin.

That neatly raises perhaps the biggest hurdle of them all - , covering the cost of the whole operation.

Kevin said that a number of avenues are being explored to raise the funds needed to bring the jet to Mallow.

“There has been a few discussions about this. I would be willing to invest in the project through the company and there is also talk of setting up a Go Fund Me Page. We would also be keen to speak to any private or corporate backers and maybe get Cork County Council involved. We will be willing to talk to anyone who wants to get involved,” said Kevin.

He said the ultimate aim was to have the plane back in Mallow and on permanent public display at a location yet to be ironed out in time for the second edition of Ocana Fest in April of next year.

Although a mammoth challenge by any measure, Kevin is determined to ensure that it will happen.

“It is early days and while there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome, financing the project key a key one, this is too good an opportunity to turn up,” said Kevin.

“With a project like this you always have to think big, otherwise you will never get anywhere with it, that’s always been my attitude. While we do need to do a feasibility study, ii is certainty possible to bring the jet back to Mallow - and I will do all I can to make sure that happens,” he pledged. To find out more about Ocana Fest 2023 and the aviation and Mexican themed events taking place around Mallow over the two days, visit the Ocana Fest Facebook and Instagram pages.