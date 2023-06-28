Is US governor with Macroom links bound for White House?

Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts visited Seanad Éireann on Tuesday during her five day visit to Ireland where she met with Seanad Cathaoirleach, Senator Jerry Buttimer, and US Ambassador Claire Cronin. She then addressed the Seanad.

WHILE her mission may have been to mark the 60th anniversary of the visit of her fellow Massachusetts politician, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland, Governor Maura Healey may have also been taking astute political steps on a path which could lead her to the White House during this week’s visit to Ireland.

And like many US presidents, the fact that the former civil rights lawyer, who was elected as the first openly gay governor of her state last November, has Irish relatives won’t do her electability credentials any harm at all.

During her visit, which got underway on Monday, Governor Healey addressed Seanad Éireann and recalled her familial links to Ireland during her speech. “Along with millions of Americans, including President Biden and Ambassador Cronin, I cherish my Irish roots and I’m grateful to the brave Irish women and men who made my life possible,” she said during her address.

“Today I’m thinking of my late father, Jerry Healey, and his parents, Jeremiah Healey and Margaret Riordan, who emigrated from Kerry and Cork.”

As readers of The Corkman will know, Jeremiah Healey hailed from Kilgarvan while Margaret Riordan was from Macroom.

Governor Healey’s five day visit to Ireland included participation in a discussion panel recalling the visit to Ireland in June 1963 by then US President John F. Kennedy, who was a Massachusetts senator, at the EPIC centre in Dublin on Wednesday.

As the first openly gay Governor of her state, Governor Healey could not let the occasion pass without recalling that 2023 is the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

“It was not so long ago, when the story of Irish-American unity, and the story of gay liberation would never have been told together,” she said. “I’m here to say they are stories of the same people, threads in the same fabric that binds us across time and strengthens us to face the future.

She told senators that this was a ‘criticial moment in world history’ and that among the challenges being faced was ‘the resurgence across the west of regressive, anti-democratic ideologies being advanced through familiar means of scapegoating and division’.

“We must stand together now, not only to celebrate our progress, but to meet these challenges, rise to this moment, and show a better way forward.

“We are stronger in that work, because more of us are able to contribute our whole selves to the effort. Let us never take this achievement for granted and let us always work to open the doors of freedom wider.”

While it doesn’t seem likely that Governor Healey will be in the running for the 2024 election at this point, the possibility that she might be a candidate in 2028 cannot be ruled out at this stage.

And while then Senator John F. Kennedy became the first Catholic President of America, would it be outrageous to suggest that the first female and openly gay President of America could be a woman who can trace her links to Macroom?