Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne to host poetry afternoon on Sunday

POETRY lovers in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí are in for a Sunday-afternoon treat as the Ionad Cultúrtha will host a bilingual event featuring two poets and a sean nós singer this weekend.

Entitled ‘Depositions/Teisíochtaí’, the event, which gets underway at 3pm, features Anton Floyd reading from his latest collection alongside Thaddeus Ó Buachalla, wbose book, EL, won the Irish Language Book of the Year at the An Post Awards last year.

It also features Corn Uí Riada-winning sean nós singer Máire Ní Chéilleachair.

The Lost Gecko and Quatrain will provide music at the event.

Gaeltacht Mhúscraí is a hot-spot for Irish-language poetry in Ireland as it is the home of the country’s longest-established Bardic school of poetry.

Dáimh Scoil Mhúscraí Uí Fhloinn was founded in 1925 by three local poets, Padraig Ó Cruadhlaoich (Gael na nGael), Pádraig Mac Suibhne (An Suibhneach Meann) and Dómhnall Ó Ceocháin.