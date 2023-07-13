Investigation launched ‘serious incident’ in Cork that killed at least 2,000 fish

Some of the dead fish that were removed from the stream by Inland Fisheries Ireland officials and taken away for analysis as part of their investigation into the fish kill.

AN investigation has been launched by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, into what they have described as a “serious incident” in County Cork that resulted in the deaths of at least 2,000 fish.

An IFI spokesperson said they were alerted to the fish kill, which occurred in the Brownsmill stream and spread for almost 5km flowing into the Kinsale estuary, by a concerned member of the public on Wednesday afternoon.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland first became aware of the issue when a member of the public informed staff of seeing dead fish in the stream. The species of fish discovered include brown trout and eel,” said the spokesperson.

“We have taken fish and water samples for analysis. Cork County Council’s Environmental Department are assisting with the investigation,” they added.

The spokesperson said it was too early to say what had caused the fish kill. “Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the fish kill at this early stage, but our investigations are continuing,” said the spokesperson.

“IFI reminds the public they can report instances of fish kills, pollution or illegal fishing nationwide by calling its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24,” they added.