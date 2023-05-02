Indie royalty ‘The Frank’s’ unveiled as the April Cork Person(s) of the Month

‘The Frank and Walters stand for everything that sets Cork apart’.

THE Frank and Walters were honoured with the April Cork Person(s) of the Month award in recognition of their long career and their role as musical ambassadors for Cork. Pictured at the award ceremony were (L-R):- Roger Russell, The Metropole Hotel; Rory Murphy, lead guitar, ‘The Frank’s’; George Duggan, Cork Crystal; Ash Keating, drums ‘The Frank’s’; Anthony O’Donovan, Masterkabin; Paul Linehan, lead vocal & bass, ‘The Frank’s; Manus O’Callaghan, Cork Person of Year awards scheme and Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, AM O’Sullivan PR. Band member Cian Corbett was not present on the day. Photo: Tony O’Connell.

ON October 14, 1989 three young men from Cork set out on musical odyssey that would take them on a journey to global success.

When Ashley Keating and brother’s Paul and Niall Lenihan plugged in their amps for their debut live show at De Barra’s in Clonakilty, the audience were witnessing the birth of The Frank and Walters.

Within a couple of year’s the band had signed to Setanta Records and their faces were splashed across the covers of the most popular and influential music magazines of the day.

More than three decades later ‘The Frank’s as they are affectionately known to their legion of adoring fans across the globe, remain one of one of Ireland’s most iconic bands, due in no small measure to their instantly recognisable sound and quirky sense of humour.

The writers of a seemingly endless stream of classic indie classics, the band still continue to electrify audiences with live shows that draw on their extensive back catalogue.

Released in 1991 The Franks debut EP included the songs ‘Walters Trip’ and ‘Fashion Crisis Hits New York’, both of which were lead tracks on their 1992 debut album ‘Trains, Boats and Planes’.

Having found success in the UK and following a tour with Carter USM and Ian Broudie (The Lightning Seeds) the single ‘After All’ reached the UK top 20 leading to ‘The Franks’ legendary appearance on Top of the Pops.

Over the course of the next three-decades ‘The Franks’ released a further six studio albums, a well-received ‘Best of’ and more than 20 singles and EP’s.

In recognition of their ongoing success over more than three decades and their role as musical ambassadors, the current line-up of original members Paul Lenihan and Ashley Keating, together with fellow band members Paul Murphy and Cian Corbett been unveiled as the April Cork Person(s) of the Month.

Awards founder and organised, Mallow native Manus O’Callaghan, said ‘The Frank’s’ are rightfully regarded as one of the greatest bands to have ever emerged from Cork vibrant music scene.

“The Frank and Walter are a Cork band, but their classic indie hits have charted in Ireland and abroad and they continue to play sell-out tours across Europe and the US,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“Their music is as relevant today as it was 30-years-ago and the groups longevity puts them in a unique category in the music world,” he added.

The inclusion of the anthemic ‘After All’ in the TV show ‘The Young Offenders’ served to further increase the bands popularity and was voted Cork’s favourite song in a in online poll organised by Cork City Library in association with Creative Ireland.

“You’ve heard it sung at every function and party in Cork as well as that a classic scene from ‘The Young Offenders’,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“Indeed when my son got married in New York he wanted a Cork element in the ceremony - and ‘After All’ provided that,” he added.

Writing about ‘After All’ Colm O’Callaghan, head of factual content are RTÉ wrote that in many ways it was “hard to believe” that more than 30-years had passed since it became a hit and The Frank and Walters shared a Top of the Pops dressing room with the likes of Paul McCartney.

“In other ways it isn’t, because there’s a timelessness to the great pop songs and ‘After All’ – like many of the ‘The Frank’s songs – is unquestionably one of the great pop songs,” wrote Colm O’Callaghan.

“Not arrogant, just better, ‘After All ‘ is the best of The Frank and Walters, and the Frank and Walters are the very best of us. They stand for everything that sets Cork apart,” he added.

The Frank and Walters will now go forward for possible selection as the 2023 Cork Person(s) of the Year.