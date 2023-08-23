Independent Cork school, born in lockdown, allows children to learn with love

Children playing at the Learn With Grá school near Toomes Bridge outside Macroom. Photo by James O'Driscoll. https://www.jodphotography.ie/

WHILE the lockdown could never be described as a happy or fruitful time, it led to an ‘awakening’ for a Gaelscoil teacher who was inspired to set up her own school after the worst effects of the pandemic had passed.

Gráinne Breheny was a teacher in the Gaelscoil in Mahon in Cork city and began schooling her eldest daughter who was then in Junior Infants during the lockdown.

“We were at home and I saw a completely different way of being an educator, I just let her take the lead, I followed her lead rather than giving her assigned work,” Gráinne told The Corkman.

“My eyes were opened to a different way of educating, far more child led, taking the childrens’ interests into account.”

When the lockdown came to an end for schools, she and her daughter went back to school but within two months, Gráinne wasn’t happy in so far as she felt mainstream schooling didn’t suit her child.

“She was only two months into Senior Infants but my heart just wasn’t in school for her anymore so we home-schooled her for a few months and I was still teaching and, then, my health took a knock, a stress related collapse, so I ended up out of work for months trying to recover from that and it was really in those few months that this idea began to take root.”

After that doors began to open for Gráinne. “I had eight kids the first year and that was the dream number - that’s what led me to it so I’m now in my third year.”

Attending Gráinne’s Learn With Grá school is not like going to the local national school. Children between the ages of five and eight are dropped off for 9.30am in the morning but there’s no uniform, no need for school books or no need for a packed lunch.

Eight to one, as she said, is her ideal ratio. Gráinne described as ‘crowd control’ the situation in a normal school classroom.

She sets out her idea surrounding education in her ‘Mission Statement’.

“Learn le Grá’ is a home away from home for 5-8 years old to learn in a holistic, selfdirected and play-based way— with a particular grá for Gaeilge and the Celtic heritage.

“Children are encouraged to embrace who they are, express their feelings, learn the skills of communication and conflict resolution.

“Our days are filled with nature, play, movement, mindfulness, creativity, gardening and more. We learn— as humans do best— through relatable themes and a “hands on” approach.

Children gain a natural love for learning in these beautiful play-based years of their childhood. We are different to mainstream schools. We prioritise wellbeing, love, play, individuality, autonomy and expression, all at a relaxed pace.”

Another major difference is that Learn le Grá is on a three day week, Tuesday to Thursday. On the other days the parents are homeschooling their children and some, who are self-employed, bring their children to work so they can see what their parent does up close.

According to the Constitution, as a parent, you are the sole educator of your child and independent schools are regarded as similar to homeschooling and subject to TUSLA inspections to ensure that curriculum objectives are met and child welfare meets the standards set out by law.

Once a child arrives at school at Learn With Grá, they will experience a myriad of activitis such as play, foraging for food in the nearby forest with Gráinne and will help cook their own lunch all under her supervision.

Learning is child led so a child won’t learn to read, for instance, until they want to read.

An example of this is the computer game Roadblocks which the children need to be able to read to play or Gráinne’s own soccer mad son who learnt to read in order to be able to get the most of his football playing cards.

As a private school, parents of the children who attend pay a monthly fee which reflects the time and care being given to their children.

Gráinne has spoken to the parents of children and they feel their money is well spent and represents good value.

“I would like to be able to offer this to people in disadvantaged areas,” she said, pointing out that she grew up in such an area herself. She is hoping that provision through funding or sponsorship may help her achieve that aim.

She also takes on board the issue that most children attending national schools in the five to eight year age bracket experience one of the significant Irish milestones, First Holy Communion. While this doesn’t happen at Learn With Grá, parents of children there do teach the prayers in their own time so their children can participate in those rites of passage alongside children they may have attended mainstream school alongside.

The first group of eight children has graduated from Learn With Grá as of this June and there are only one or two spaces left for this year’s enrollment.