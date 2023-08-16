Inaugural Brian McSweeney Cup adds to Millstreet golf classic

Liz McSweeney presents the Brian McSweeney Memorial Cup to Raymond Gilbourne, Chairman, Millstreet GAA to be presented to the winning team at the Mllstreet GAA Golf Classic. Included are Tony McCaul, Vice Chairman; Donagh Hickey (sponsor), Dan Buckley (Cloverhill Foods, sponsors), Paul, David and Kevin McSweeney, John Coleman (sponsor). Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet GAA will remember one of its most iconic players at their annual Golf Classic in Killarney on Friday, September 1.

Brian McSweeney’s untimely death last November cast a long shadow in his native club, and his passing was also met with great sadness in East Cork where he settled in Cobh. Now, Brian’s memory will be honoured at the hugely popular staging in Killarney, after his family presented a memorial cup to Millstreet GAA for the winning team to accept.

One of Millstreet’s most naturally gifted footballers, Brian collected All Ireland football honours with Cork and Thomond College in addition to securing a County Intermediate Hurling Championship medal with Cloughduv.

Brian figured on Cork underage teams, winning a Munster Minor Football Championship medal against Kerry at Pairc Uí Chaoimh in 1976 only to lose to Galway in the All Ireland Final.

Brian had made his way onto the Millstreet senior side the previous year and impressed in a Kelleher Shield semi-final against Nemo Rangers. Inter-county progress continued as part of the Co. U21 panel in 1978, with Cork bettering the Kingdom in the provincial decider and advancing to sweep past Kildare only to falter to Down at the last hurdle.

Much better followed in 1979, with Cork delivering on their potential, a classy side gained clearcut wins to lift All Ireland accolades in a side also featuring Conor Counihan (Aghada), Jimmy Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), Dave Barry (St. Finbarr’s), Ephie Fitzgerald (Nemo Rangers) and Niall O’Connor (Knocknagree).

Called into the senior squad during 1978/79, Cork’s championship hopes were quashed on defeats to Kerry in provincial finals in an era where no back door existed.

However, Brian enjoyed much better success for Thomond College in a team managed by current GAA president Larry McCarthy. Brian anchored the team in defence that also featured Pat and Mick Spillane from Kerry, Brian Talty (Galway) and Mick Kilcoyne (Westmeath). No surprise, Thomond College landed a Limerick title and, into Munster, it required four games for Thomond to get the better of a Mike Sheehy led Austin Stacks, the reigning All Ireland champions, in a semi final. The Kerry side also featured Denny Long, a former fellow Millstreet clubman of Brian McSweeney

That win allowed Thomond drive on, with Nemo Rangers incurring a rare defeat in the Munster final. And from the subsequent All Ireland series, Thomond easily accounted for Belfast side St John’s in the final to complete a fairytale journey.

Brian took up teaching posts in Cobh and Midleton, becoming a great influence on his students and so many young people in East Cork through his coaching and mentoring school and club teams.

Though away from his native Millstreet, Brian supported the club in major championship games and participated in the club’s golf classics.

“All involved in Millstreet GAA, its officers, executive committee and players, were saddened by the passing of Brian, he epitomised what a clubman should be, his playing career spanned three decades during which time he played for club and county”, said club chairman Raymond Gilbourne.

The Millstreet GAA Golf Classic, incorporating the inaugural Brian McSweeney Memorial Cup, takes place on Friday, September 1 in Killarney. A team of three costs €250, a tee box is available at €60, full details at 087-2598530.