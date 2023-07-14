Iarnrod Éireann unveils details of a plan to give Banteer Railway Station a major facelift

Works will incorporate a new footbridge over the tracks and the installation of two lifts at the North Cork station.

A COMPREHENSIVE programme of works will get underway at Banteer Railway Station over the coming days aimed at making it more passenger friendly and cope with a predicted increase in traffic.

A wide package of improvements to Cork’s railway network was announced under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) 2040 published in 2019, a long-term programme aimed at increasing the frequency of rail services across the county developed by the National Transport Agency (NTA) in collaboration with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Cork County and City Council’s.

It followed on from the publication of the National Planning Framework (NPF), which anticipates that Cork Metropolitan Area (CMA) will become the fastest growing city region in Ireland, with a projected 50% -60% increase in population by the year 2040.

It is predicted this population increase will also result in associated economic growth, with CMATS recognising this needs to be carefully managed and planned for carefully in order to ‘safeguard and enhance Cork’s attractiveness as a place to live, work, visit and invest in.”

Under the CMATS programme an enhanced rail network will not only support local population and economic growth but will also help Ireland reach ambitious climate change targets by giving people, in particular commuters, an alternative to using cars.

In addition to upgrading a 10km section of the rail network in East Cork that would triple the frequency of services between Cork and Midleton, the strategy also incorporates significant plans for the network servicing the North Cork region. These new stations at Blackpool/Kilbarry & Monard and a major station & ‘Park and Ride’ facility at Blarney/Stoneview.

It will also see an increase in the frequency and reliability of Cork Suburban Rail Services between Cork City and Mallow as well as regional and intercity services through Charleville, Banteer and Millstreet.

Iarnrod Éireann has announced contractors will commence work on what they described as ‘accessibility works’ at Banteer station within the coming days, with initial enabling works involving the provision of a temporary car-park ahead of main construction, which will commence in the second week of August.

“The works will include the provision of a new footbridge over the railway, which will feature two 13-peron lifts, remedial works to platform 2 and upgrades to the toilets. Work is expected to be completed by the middle of next year,” said an Iarnrod Éireann spokesperson.

“An integral element of Iarnrod Éireann’s ongoing investment programme is to continuously improve accessibility of its stations and services. Banteer is the latest accessibility works to commence on the network,,” they added.