House prices in Cork are €34,000 less than the national average

The average cost of a new house in Cork is €34,000 less than the national average.

The average property price in Cork was €332,157, significantly less than the national average cost of a house or apartment, which is €366,291, in the 12 months up to June 2023.

This is the information contained in the latest Geodirectory Report prepared by the EU consutlancy firm.

The highest average property prices were recorded in Dublin, at €538,168, followed by Wicklow (€470,779) and Kildare (€387,046). These were the only counties above the national average.

Almost 3,000 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Cork in the 12 months to June 2023, while 2,455 residential buildings were under construction in Cork in June 2023.

Nationally, 22,842 residential buildings were under construction in June 2023, representing only a modest increase of two per cent compared to the same period in 2022. Dublin was the county with the highest proportion of residential buildings under construction at 17.2 per cent of the national total, followed by Kildare (15), Cork (10.7) and Meath (6.7).

In total, the Greater Dublin Area, consisting of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, accounted for 43.7 per cent (9,965 buildings) of the total number of buildings under construction nationally in Q2 2023.

At €174,436, Longford was the county with the lowest average residential property price. Leitrim (€178,571), Roscommon (€181,402) and Donegal (€192,679) were the only other counties where the average price was below €200,000.

The report found that the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9 per cent in June 2023, representing a decline of 0.3 per cent from June 2022. This is the lowest residential vacancy rate recorded by the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report to date.

The vacancy rate was 3.8 per cent in Cork during the year.

Dublin was the county with the lowest residential vacancy rate in June 2023, at just one per cent, with Kildare (1.2), Waterford (2.3), Meath (2.3) and Louth (2.5) all registering rates of 2.5 per cent or lower.

The highest vacancy rates were reported in Connacht, with Leitrim (12.2), Mayo (10.8) and Roscommon (10.6) the only counties with rates above 10 per cent.

In Ireland, a total of 21,134 residential properties were classified as derelict in June 2023, representing a fall of 3.5 per cent compared to June 2022.