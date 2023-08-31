History of Kanturk Golf Club captured in new book by award winning author

Author Tony Walsh signing a copy of his Book ‘Kanturk Golf Club 1973-2023’ for Therese Archdeacon from Boherbue following the launch at Kanturk Golf Club on Sunday afternoon

Pictured at the launch of the Book ‘Kanturk Golf Club 1973-2023’ were Ursula Desmond (Lady Captain), Bert Murphy who’s photographs feature in the Book, founding members Dick O’ Brien, Derry Fitzpatrick and Denis O’ Riordan, Jim Long, President of Golf Ireland, Conor Madigan (Gents Captain), Michael Browne (Club President), Desmond Daly of Kanturk Credit Union (Sponsors), Author Tony Walshe and Lady President Breda McElligott.

Captain of Kanturk Golf Club Conor Madigan and Lady Captain Ursula Desmond making a presentation to Author Alice Taylor who was Guest Speaker at the launch of Tony Walshe’s new Book Kanturk Golf Club 1973-2023

Author Tony Walshe pictured at the launch of his new book, 'Kanturk Golf Club 1973-2023', with Ursula Desmond (Lady Captain), author Alice Taylor (guest speaker), Jim Long (President of Golf Ireland) who launched the book and Conor Madigan (Kanturk Golf Club Captain). Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

The life and times of Kanturk Golf Club over the past 50 years were recounted last Sunday when a capacity attendance celebrated the launch of Tony Walshe’s new book ‘Kanturk Golf Club 1973-2023’.

MC for the event was Lady Captain Ursula Desmond who introduced various speakers, including Club Captain Conor Madigan, First Captain Derry Fitzpatrick, current Presidents Michael Browne and Breda McElligott, and Desmond Daly of Kanturk Credit Union.

The book was launched by Jim Long, president of Golf Ireland, who said “I feel very much at home here because my mother’s people came from Lyre. I spent many happy summers around this area and I’m delighted to be with you today to celebrate the launch of Tony’s wonderful book.

“I take great pride in hearing the many successes of members of the club and congratulate Tony today on this fantastic achievement. It must have been a labour of love and I have no doubt the next 50 years here at the club will be equally successful.”

Author Alice Taylor, who was guest speaker at the event, said that Kanturk Golf Club is a sacred place because it is a testament to the work of people over the past half century. “I want to congratulate Tony on this wonderful book – things like this don’t just happen,” said Alice.

“This is the story of a great people who did trojan work, who picked stones, cleared the site and ultimately created this amenity which has brought joy to the whole community.

“Tony did a wonderful job and it is so important to have this book which documents what has happened here over the past 50 years,” Alice added.

In reply to the various speakers, author Tony Walshe thanked all those in attendance for their warm welcome. He paid tribute to club member Bert Murphy, who supplied many of the photographs for the book, and to Phil Crotty, PRO, who he described as his ‘right hand person’ throughout the project.

Tony also thanked guest speaker Alice Taylor and Jim Long for attending the launch.

In an interesting aside, Tony briefly touched on the topic of AI, which is currently being viewed as a threat to human creativity by many. “I asked an expert in information technology how long would it take AI to write the history of Kanturk Golf Club and he said ‘possibly minutes’ and this is a worrying trend for authors. However, I don’t think it would be able to contribute the nuances and the detail that is in this book,” he joked.

Tony Walshe is native of Ruhillmore, Boherbue and Dunmurry, Belfast. Documenting history is nothing new to Tony. From his McNamee Award-winning book ‘From Clonard to Croke’ to this his latest work, he has written four books on topics pertaining to the GAA and Education.

‘Kanturk Golf Club 1973-2023’ chronicles the story of a Duhallow sporting institution. Well researched and colourfully produced, it is a must read for anyone with even just a passing interest in the sport. Copies of the book are now on sale at various local outlets.