High-speed broadband on its way to almost 4,000 premises in Kanturk area

Almost 22,000 premises across County Cork are currently connected to the national broadband network.

The company charged with the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan has announced that high speed internet connectivity is “one the way” to thousands of premises in the Kanturk area.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has said following completion an exhaustive survey and design process, construction work is underway that will bring high-speed broadband to almost 3,890 homes, farms and businesses across their wider Kanturk deployment area once they are connected to the national broadband network.

It will bring the total number of premises across the county connected to the network to almost 22,000.

The CEO of NBI, Peter Hendrick said there were currently around 82,000 premises within the Cork intervention area including homes, farms, commercial businesses schools and healthcare facilities.

“Under the National Broadband Plan, County Cork will see an investment of €314 million in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency homes and will facilitate increased levels of remote working,” said Mr Hendrick.

He said works have been completed in other parts of Cork, with 21,937 premises across the county now eligible to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, 5,642 of which have already connected to the network.

Mr Hendrick said National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if and when they are ready to connect.

“Our teams are working tirelessly on the roll-out plan and considerable progress has been made on the developments in Cork As the fast pace of the roll-out continues, we are confident in our expertise to progress premises from the construction phase to the order phase,” said Mr Hendrick.

“ We are currently partnering with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in Cork with minimum speeds of 500Mbps available,” he added.

Meanwhile, in advance of the fibre-to-the-home roll-out dedicated Broadband Connection Points (BCPs), including ones at the Aubane Community Centre, the Laharn Heritage Centre and the Old Mill in Castletownroche, providing free public access to high-speed internet in the roll-out areas.

“BCPs pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband - from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism,” said Mr Hendrick.

“Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP,” he added.