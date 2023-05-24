Heavy traffic anticipated in Mallow this weekend as Cork town hosts number of events

Large numbers are expected to attend the Mallow Home and Garden Festival, one of a number of events taking place locally this weekend.

GARDAÍ in Mallow have warned motorists traveling through the area they are anticipating heavy volumes of traffic on roads leading into the town over the forthcoming weekend due to a number of events taking place in the locality.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the annual Mallow Home and Garden Festival, which will take place at the Cork Racecourse from Friday until Sunday.

The South of Ireland Pipe Band Championships will also be taking place in the grounds of Mallow Castle on Saturday afternoon, with large numbers of musicians and spectators set to attend the popular event.

Key fixtures are also scheduled to take place at the Mallow GAA grounds in Carrigoon on Sunday, including the Munster Ladies intermediate football final between Limerick and Clare and the Munster Ladies senior football final between Cork and Kerry. The matches, which are expected to attract a huge number of supporters, will get underway at 1.30pm and 3.30pm respectively.

“Due to all of these events taking place in the town, a high volume of traffic is expected on the main N20 and N72 roads as well as other approach roads into Mallow over the course of the weekend,” said a Garda spokesperson.

They said that in addition to these events in Mallow, the Munster senior hurling championship match between Cork and Limerick will also be taking place at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday at 4pm.

“People travelling to Limerick on Sunday for the match will drive via the N20 and other routes through Mallow, which may cause further traffic congestion through the town,” said the Garda spokesperson.

Given the likelihood that the combination of events in Mallow and beyond may result in traffic congestion around the town over the weekend, Gardaí have advised anyone planning to attend any of the events to give themselves enough travel time to arrive at them safely and on time.

“There will be a high-visibility Garda presence around Mallow and the surrounding area throughout the weekend to assist with the movement of traffic,” said the spokesperson.