Health Minister Stephen Donnelly assures future of Kanturk South Doc service

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has put in writing an assurance that the Kanturk after-hours medical service will be maintained at its current letters. The letter to Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan followed fears that the after hours service in Kanturk would see a further curtailment of its hours. In the letter, Minister Donnelly said he had engaged with the HSE following the raising of concerns by his Fiann Fáil colleague about the future of South Doc in Kanturk. “Arising from these communications, I can confirm that SouthDoc services in Kanturk are continuing in place and that there are no proposals to alter or close the service,” wrote Minister Donnelly. “SouthDoc have confirmed that the service is to continue and there is no proposal to cease or close the service. “The SouthDoc Out of Hours service remains available to the patients and full access to the services provided by them. “The SouthDoc Treatment Centre facility in Kanturk will continue to be maintained by appointment, as is currently the case; and “Any patients that may require a House Visit due to their clinical condition will be treated accordingly.” The threat to the Kanturk South Doc service came to light as elected members attending Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council resolved to send urgent emails to the Minister for Health, the HSE and the management of South Doc seeking clarification about the plans for the Fermoy service. During Monday’s meeting, County Mayor, Cllr Frank O’Flynn said that a SIPTU representative had informed him of a phone call from a member of the South Doc personnel department who had requested a meeting to take place next week to share details about reduced hours. The proposal means that the Fermoy South Doc service would be cut back to 6-10pm on weekdays and until 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays. “The area covered by the Fermoy service is approximately the size of Limerick City and County – imagine leaving that without an after hours service,” he said. Cllr O’Flynn said that people wishing to attend the Fermoy afrer hours service outside the times it’s open have been told to call an ambulance or attend outpatients. His colleague, Cllr William O’Leary, said there was an urgent need for clarity on the future of the Fermoy service while Cllr Deirdre O’Brien has launched a petition to seek public support for the service to continue as it is in Fermoy. Deputy Michael Moynihan took to the airwaves of C103 FM’s Cork Today Show to express his concern that the hours, which have already been pared back to the 10pm Monday to Friday and 6pm on weekend nights, would be reduced further. Almost 3,000 people have signed the Kanturk petition while more than 2,700 have added their signatures to the petition seeking to retain the hours in Fermoy.