Great concern at lack of GP services in Charleville

Closure of major clinic in the town last Christmas has left local GPs struggling to fill the void

Concern has been expressed by Charleville residents about the lack of GP availability in the area.

The lack of GP coverage in Charleville and area has led to many extremely negative comments on Facebook on the manner in which the retirement of the medical practice in the town last Christmas was handled by the HSE.

People have stated that they were not notified that they would have to re-register with a GP or that the incoming practice would be confined to accommodating a certain number of patients.

This has left many people who formerly were with the previous practice without access to a GP and it is causing extreme hardship to those who cannot renew prescriptions, procure a referral letter for consultants or access other medical procedures.

Commenting on the present situation, Evelyn O’Keeffe, the recently selected Sinn Fein candidate for the Kanturk/Charleville area in the forthcoming Cork County Council election, said: “GP access is a basic human need that is now not available to all the community in Charleville. Insufficient numbers of GPs operating is at a critical point.

“Locals have voiced their frustration and anger at having no GP months after a large town practice closed. People who live locally all their lives are now finding themselves without a GP service.

“This is, in turn, leading them to cause extra unnecessary pressure on the Mallow based South Doc and Mallow hospital A&E department [injury unit]. A letter from a GP is needed to get a referral to consultant services, such as maternity and basic procedures, like MRI scans etc.

“Once again, here in Charleville the people of the town are feeling totally abandoned by their local and national government representatives, who to date have not informed the community on how and if they are working on solutions to rectify the current critical crisis in the town’s shortage of GPs.

“All current Charleville GPs are full and working at maximum capacity; they cannot be expected to take the blame for the current crisis. The HSE and government officials knew that Dr Molloy’s was one of the biggest medical card practices in the country outside of Dublin, which also catered for a big number of private patients.

“The community is calling for urgent action to tackle the severe shortage of GPs. This is causing significant challenges when it comes to getting timely access to GP and medical appointments. If the current situation continues, people will die unnecessarily due to delays in early access to medical care and onward referrals to specialist consultants.

“Some people within our community are now not engaging and seeking medical care they need. They feel it isn’t worth the extreme distress of going to our country’s A&E departments for basic GP care. This is absolutely heart-breaking for people and immediate action is needed to correct the situation,” she said.

Representations made by Sinn Fein TD Thomas Gould to the director of HSE services in the North Cork area, and furnished to Ms O’Keeffe, elicited the reply that: ‘there was no reduction in services, red eye or otherwise, and South Doc continuously reviews its operations and staffing to ensure maximum efficiency in services in North Cork’.

However, Ms O’Keeffe says that this seems at odds with the reality of the situation on the ground, as the South Doc facility in Kanturk has been closed, and people have been referred to Mallow South Doc, thereby putting more pressure on the Mallow service. That, coupled with the people who cannot get a GP in Charleville, and who now have to rely on the Mallow South Doc, service will add greatly to the load on the Mallow facility.

“The population of Charleville is approaching the five thousand mark, as the forthcoming census figures will attest to, surely this calls for a South Doc branch to be located at Charleville Medical Centre. This will be a major issue for discussion in the forthcoming local election,” said Evelyn O’Keeffe.