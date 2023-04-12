Grand convoy for spring classic and vintage run

Tim Buicke with his John Deere tractor was at the Spring Run for Dromcollogher Respite Centre last Sunday.

The Cronins Liam Senior and Junior and Shane were at the Spring Run for Dromcollogher Respite Centre las Sunday.

Billy Kiely, chair of Charleville Vintage Car Club, presenting a cheque to Seamus Stack of the Dromcollogher Respite Centre with John Naughton (left) and John Roche of the Vintage Club committee watched by participating members in the Speing Run.

There was 60 cars and vehicles participating in the Charleville Classic and Vintage Car Club’s Spring Run in aid of the Dromcologher Respite Centre in Co. Limerick.

The drivers registered at the centre and enjoyed the hospitality provided before setting out on their 60-mile round trip.

There to greet them was Charleville Vintage Club chair Billy Kiley and the centre’s Seamus Stack. Seamus thanked the members of the club for the support they give to the centre which will be embarking on an expansion plan in the near future.

Among the attendance was veteran lorry man Ned Kiely, from his native Milford. The 94-years old ran his own transport company for many years, plying the roads of Ireland, mainly for the Golden Vale dairy company, which was at its zenith in the seventies, eighties and ‘nineteen-nineties.

Billy Kiely presented the proceeds of the run to Seamus Stack, the director of the centre. Acceptjhing the cheque, Seamus thanked all who had turned out that morning for the run in support of the respite centre, and looked for their further support in May.

“We will be holding our fund raising May Fair here in Dromcollogher and we hope to see you all here again on that day, when we will have a big display of vehicles and many other attractions on show,” he said.

The route on Sunday took them from Co. Limerick into North Cork and west to Kanturk and Killarney, before returning back to Dromcollogher again, where the participants further enjoyed the hospitality of the centre.