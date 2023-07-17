Graham Norton goes walk-about in Cork

SuperValu Wine Expert Kevin O’Callaghan and TV Personality Graham Norton are pictured celebrating the 10th anniversary of the arrival in Ireland of the TV chat show's wine label, which has now expanded to include other tipples such as gin and vodka.

Graham Norton dropped in to the 96 FM studio for a chat with the hosts of the station's new morning show hosts, Lorraine Murphy and Ross Browne.

AS is the case for most Cork people, the favourite holiday destination of TV chat show host, author and purveyor of fine wines and tasty tiplles Graham Norton is his native county - but this year’s break has got off to a busy start.

Just last week the Bandon born host of the hit BBC chat show was in conversation at the West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry and he was in fine chatty form on Monday morning when he called into 96 FM as the station launched its new morning show with Lorraine Murphy and Ross Browne.

And he’s also been busy with his own wine label, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the launch of his Graham Norton sauvignon blanc wine. Someone, somewhere in the world is drinking a glass of the Cork man’s wine label every three seconds.

On the Monday morning 96FM show, Graham was full of chat, talking about his forthcoming gig as the host of the Ahakista charity quiz show.

‘It’s the Ahakista Festival and it’s a big event,” he told the listeners to the show. “I always feel bad because I think people get tickets thinking something exciting will happen, that he will have a celebrity friend with him.

“But no, Saoirse Ronan won’t be jumping out of a box.”

The likelihood of getting Saoirse Ronan or any Hollywood star on to his sofa for the forthcoming season of the chat show is also troubling him as all screen actors and writers are on strike in a dispute with the studios about the huge gap between their incomes and those of the studio owners.

‘I’ll go to the States for a little while and back for the chat show, which because there are no Hollywood actors, there will be lots of room on the sofa….”

He also has his own forthcoming Amazon Prime show to promote, the first ever Irish show to be commissioned for the streaming service, Last One Laughing Ireland .

“You put a bunch of amazing comedians in a room and the challenge is they’ve got to not laugh while making other people laugh.

“It’s hilarious. With the Irish one, they’ve gone so deep Irish! Someone who isn’t Irish will watch this show and not understand any of it.

“The Amazon executives must have been just going ‘Sorry, is this funny? Like what is this?’. It’s really, really, really good and there are lots of surprise cameos from people.”

Graham feels at home in Cork and enjoys outings like a visit to the Friday morning market in Bantry.

“Cork is the best place, relaxed and chilled and lovely, and the weather has been alright.”

