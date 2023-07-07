Graham Norton comes home to Cork to headline literary festival

Graham Norton will headline the opening night of the West Cork Literary Festival when he will be interviewd (for a change) by writer Maeve Higgins.

Having come to fame as a comedian and host of a BBC chat show which boasts some of Hollywood’s top stars, one of Cork’s most famous sons comes home to the county this weekend to headline the opening night of the West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry.

Graham Norton is no stranger to literary events as he’s penned four best selling novels which were set in west Cork and one of them, Holding, was adapted for TV and filmed in the region in 2021 and screened to acclaim last year. It starred Siobhán McSweeney, Sister Michael from Derry Girls, and Conleth Hill, (Varys from Game of Thrones).

The best selling author will be chatting with writer Maeve Higgins about his latest novel, Forever Home, at Friday evening’s event at the Maritime Hotel. The novel is described as a ‘darkly comic story, full of twists’ with the ‘all important emotional clout that has become the trademark of his novels’.

While the Graham Norton event will be a sell out event, tickets are still available for many other events at the ten day festival which is taking place at different venues in the west Cork port.

Sunday’s line-up features another Cork author, Conal Creedon, whose latest book is an examination of ‘Guests of the Nation’ by Cork writer Frank O’Connor, and he will be talking about this book, Art Imitating Life Imitating Death.

In 2012, Conal Creedon was invited by descendants of the Donoughmore IRA to visit the series of safe-houses where Major Compton-Smith had been held before he was executed. It occurred to him that Compton-Smith’s final days may have been the inspiration for O’Connor’s fiction. Creedon has previously published his poignant recollections of that day in several articles – periodicals, newspapers and magazines.

“It was a day where painful memories of generations past were laid bare and in some cases laid to rest,” said Conal.

In January 2020, Cónal Creedon presented his lecture, Art Imitating Life Imitating Death – An Exploration of Guests Of The Nation by Frank O’Connor at the Irish Revolutionary Period Symposium organised by the Swiss Centre of Irish Studies, University of Zurich and the Zurich James Joyce Foundation. The lecture was published by Studi irlandesi. A Journal of Irish Studies, by Firenze University Press (FUP) at the University of Florence, Italy.

The Bantry focused festival features many other well known writers including Clara Kumagai, Richard Kearney and Eoghan Daltún, the author of ‘An Irish Atlantic Rainforest’ who will be giving his talk on Whiddy Island on Saturday afternoon.