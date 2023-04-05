Google Maps stymies bid to dedicate Macroom bypass roundabout to Cumann na mBan

“We could call it the Michael Collins Roundabout but it will always be known as the Coolcower Roundabout,” said Cllr Michael Creed.

A BID to name the new bypass on the eastern approach to Macroom in honour of Cumann na mBan appears to have been stymied by an insistence by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that its name be linked to its geographical location for navigational aids such as Google Maps.

The issue was raised at Friday’s meeting of Macroom and Millstreet Municipal District Council by Cllr Gobnait Moynihan who had made the suggestion at a Cork County Council meeting that the roundabout at Coolcower should be named in honour of Cumann na mBan due to vital role played by the organisation in support of the IRA during the War of Independence of a century ago.

At Friday’s meeting she sought clarification on whether there was any update on the motion which she had raised at a meeting of Cork County Council earlier this year regarding her suggestion.

“It was said there that it would be brought back to the Municipal District to be processed,” said Cllr. Moynihan.

“There wasn’t necessarily a process of doing it but that it would be up to the MD to carry it out,”she said suggesting that, perhaps, a public consultation process would be in order.

Council Municipal District Officer Marie O’Leary pointed out that as it was a Transport Infrastructure Ireland roundabout, these were generally named after their location.

“They’re locationally named because of Google Maps and that’s navigational.

“So Coolcower Roundabout is known as Coolcower Roundabout so that was my understanding of it.”

Ms. O’Leary suggested that a picnic area at Coolcower opposite Kelleher’s Garage might be named in honour of Cumann na mBan as an alternative. She said that an application might be prepared and submitted to the Town and Villages Fund to ‘put something in there’ if members were in agreement.

She said there was also an idea that Cumann na mBan might be celebrated in a mural in the town or its environs.

While she welcomed the suggestions regarding the picnic area and the mural, Cllr Moynihan said that the understanding she had taken from the meeting of the Full Council was that it was a matter for the Municipal Council and that’s why she was seeking clarity at this stage. Cllr Michael Creed of Fine Gael said he didn’t share Councillor Moynihan’s understanding and his impression that the Council would discuss it with TII and then it would be brought to the Municipal District.

“TII had a policy about naming roundabouts after geographical locations and I think the roundabout at Coolcower, no matter what we’d name it, we could call it the Michael Collins Roundabout if we wanted to but it will be always known as the Coolcower Roundabout.”

Cllr Martin Coughlan agreed with Cllr Creed’s interpretation.