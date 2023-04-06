Goodies everywhere at Kanturk’s Easter Fair

Inga and Shantal were selling their American Baked Goods at the Kanturk Easter Fair.

Amanda Higgins and Ger Greaney were looking after the raffle tickets at the Kanturk Easter Fair

Maggie and Jim O’ Sullivan from Derinagree got Chocolate Eggs from the Easter Bunny at the Kanturk & District Community Council Easter Fair on Sunday

Chelles Crafty Bits Stall was manned by Michelle Coleman, Cara Coleman and Jacqueline McCabe at the Kanturk Easter Fair

Amy Dennehy from Kiskeam pictured at the Kanturk Easter Fair with some of her jewellery pieces

Josephine and Ray Brosnan from Meelin cooked up some delicious cakes for the Kanturk & District Community Council Easter Fair

Tracy Herlihy from Newmarket showcasing some of her wonderful jewellery pieces at the Kanturk Easter Fair

Margaret O’ Donovan from Newmarket pictured beside her Stall at the Kanturk Easter Fair

Theresa Roche was at the Kanturk Easter Fair with some seasonal art

Shannon Judge from Kilbrin was one of the youngest Stall holders at Kanturk Easter Fair

Edel O’ Connell and Amy Green Linehan were selling some home baking at the Kanturk Easter Fair ahead of their forthcoming walk on the Camino which will be a fundraiser for Cliona’s Foundation

Sadhbh Murphy from Boherbue met the Easter Bunny at the Kanturk Easter Fair in the Edel Quinn Hall on Sunday

It was evident around Kanturk on Sunday that spring was in the air when an Easter Bunny was seen cavorting around the Streets from early in the morning.

Later reports clarified that Bunny had been booked as special guest at the Easter Fair which was hosted by Kanturk & District Community Council.

The Edel Quinn Hall was home to 32 Stalls offering a diverse range of crafts, jewellery, home baking, garden ornaments, clothing and various other products.

Children availed of the face painting offers and lots of spring themed faces were seen around town during the day. However, the main attraction was the Easter Bunny who was doling out chocolate eggs and hugs in equal measure in his seasonal themed burrow.

“We were delighted with the success of our first spring market, this was one suggestion chosen out of many ideas put forward to further our efforts in providing a variety of events for our local community, especially after the tough Covid years we’ve all been through,” Kevin Higgins of Kanturk and District Community Council said

“We want to thank everyone who supported us; the stall holders, those who donated spot prizes, Twohig’s SuperValu and Lidl who sponsored the Easter eggs. Yumm Cafe for their beautiful cake, Kanturk Men’s shed for their help and Anton and Kate of Art Project for decorating the Easter Bunny’s Burrow,” Kevin added.

Marion Lilly won first prize in the raffle which was a large hamper.

Sheila O’ Donovan won ‘Guess the weight of the cake’ which was generously sponsored by Yumm Café while Kara McElroy won ‘Guess how many sweets in the jar’

“We are hugely grateful to all the stallholders and everyone who came in and supported our Fair, we’re now heading straight into our next venture which will be announced shortly,” Kevin added.

And a final word from the Easter Bunny: “The children kept me very busy all day and left my burrow carrying an Easter egg and a big smile which makes all the effort worthwhile. I was worn out but very happy” he said before heading off with a spring in his step and a large Easter egg under his arm.