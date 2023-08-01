Glitz and glamour aplenty as students enjoy Rathmore debs

Ellen Devitt, Noelle O’ Sullivan and Anna O’ Mahony putting on the style at the Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore Debs

Leah Murphy, Katie Brosnan, Katelyn Cotter and Laura Hickey looking spectacular at the Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore Debs on Monday night. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

The season of glamour and glitz is upon us with the Leaving Cert class from Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore the first Debs in the Duhallow area to host their formal Ball marking the end of secondary school life.

42 students from sixth year with their dates assembled at Rathmore Community Centre at 5:30pm on Monday, accompanied by family members, friends and neighbours who were eager to see all the style and give the debs a good send off on what is now a landmark occasion in their young lives.

For organisers Yasmin O’ Brien, Sorcha O’ Sullivan and Laura Phelan, the work began back in September when they went about booking the hotel, the photography and transport.

On the actual day of the debs, girls usually start their preparations around midday beginning with hair, followed by make up and dress up. Relatives and friends usually call to the houses for an informal party before the young people set off.

And of course, there was no end to the style!

Speaking to The Corkman, Yasmin O’ Brien of the Debs Committee said that there were a lot of blue or green gowns this year.

“The fishtail dresses stood out, they were very popular and the hair styles were mostly half up, half down with a lot of curls at the back”. Meanwhile the lads looked amazing in three piece suits with colour co coordinated ties.

There is no doubt the wonderful young people of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra sparkled as they left Rathmore and made their way to Ballyroe Hotel in Tralee where they partied to DJ Kevin Rae until the wee small hours.

