Glamour and glad rags for the Coláiste Ghobnatan Debs
Corkman
There was a palpable sense of excitement in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne recently as the students of Coláiste Ghobnatan put on their best suits and frocks to attend the annual Debs dance.
The families of the debutantes gathered in the courtyard of the Mills Inn/An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne for a reception in advance of the night’s festivities which were held in the Ballyroe House Hotel near Tralee. The event was organised by a committee of students with support from DebsGuru who also supplied the photographs.