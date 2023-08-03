Glamour and glad rags for the Coláiste Ghobnatan Debs

Jeremiah McSweeney with his girlfriend at the Coláiste Ghobnatan Debs at the Ballyroe House Hotel in Tralee. Picture courtesy of Debsgurus

Áine Ní Dhuinnín, Hannah Vaughan and Danú Ní Liatháin, members of the organising committee of the Coláiste Ghobnatan, Baile Mhúirne Debs which was held in Ballyroe House Hotel near Tralee.

Áine Ní Dhuinnín, Hannah Vaughan and Danú Ní Liatháin, members of the organising committee of the Colaiste Ghobnatan, Baile Mhúirne, Debs with Luke Lyons agus Colin Twomey, two of the prize winners at the Debs Guru event in Ballyroe Hotel, Tralee.

There was a palpable sense of excitement in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne recently as the students of Coláiste Ghobnatan put on their best suits and frocks to attend the annual Debs dance.

The families of the debutantes gathered in the courtyard of the Mills Inn/An Muileann in Baile Mhúirne for a reception in advance of the night’s festivities which were held in the Ballyroe House Hotel near Tralee. The event was organised by a committee of students with support from DebsGuru who also supplied the photographs.