Ghost of unfinished north Cork housing estates set to be finally laid to rest

Cork County Council give the green light to start completion works on the estates

Finishing works are set to start at seven unfinished housing estates across in north Cork over the coming weeks.

IT has emerged that seven unfinished housing estates across the north Cork region, including two in Dromina, are to be finally taken in charge by Cork County Council.

This after the local authority announced they are to green light the completion of the estates, which were left unfinished with the authority unable to take them in charge until a performance bond agreed with the developer was released.

Typically between 10 and 15% of the original contract price, the bond covers the cost of completing a project if the contractor fails to do so, for example if they go out of business.

Under Cork County Council’s taking in charge procedure the authority will liaise with the developer or their representatives with a view to them completing unfinished elements of an estate, for example infrastructural works such as roads and public lighting.

Should this procedure prove unsuccessful, the council can call in the bond to undertake any necessary remedial works.

However, the authority has experienced difficulties in the past in getting some of these bonds released from banks and insurers. This could be down to any one of a number of factors including their age, potential legal defects in the wordings or unreasonable terms and conditions.

It has been the case that local authorities have been reluctant to go to the High Court to get bonds released unless they were absolutely sure of the grounds for their claim, as an unsuccessful claim could result in substantial costs being awarded against them.

As far back as 2015 Cork County Council was urged to “get tough” with bondholders after the issue was raised at northern area meeting by former county councillor Timmy Collins, who said it has become a major issue in many unfinished housing estates across the region.

At the time Cllr John Paul O’Shea said it was clear to him that banks and other institutions were being deliberately uncooperative on the whole issue.

“As a council we need to get tough and if need be taking legal proceedings to reclaim these monies that belong to the affected communities,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“If we do not take some kind of affirmative action we will be left with the legacy of ghost estates for years to come,” he warned.

Cllr O’Shea welcomed the announcement by Cork County Council that they had finally secured the bond monies for the Meadowside and The Gables estates in Dromina, both of which were left incomplete by developers, and have given the green light for their completion.

He said a schedules for remedial works at both estates have been drawn up and agreed, with contractor MacPlant & Civils set to complete works over the coming weeks.

“This will allow Cork County Council to take in charge the services within the estate such as the roads, footpaths, public lighting etc. It will also allow for Irish Water to take in charge the water and waste-water services within the estate,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“I know these works, which will enhance both estates, which have remained incomplete since they were built, will come as great relief to the residents,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is understood that completion works will also be undertaken at the unfinished Castlepark & Brookfield estates in Mallow and the Coais Tobar, Ard na Gaoithe & Cluain Na Greine estates in Dromahane over the coming weeks to bring them up to taking in charge standard.