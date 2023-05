Gardaí say file into the mysterious disappearance of Fermoy couple more than three decades ago remains open

The disappearance of Conor and Sheila Dwyer in 1991 remains one of the most enduring and baffling missing persons mysteries in the history of the State

Conor and Sheila Dwyer were last seen on April 30, 1991 as they walked from their home in Chapel Street, Fermoy to nearby St Patrick’s Church.

Bill Browne Corkman Today at 11:30