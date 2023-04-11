Gardaí issue appeal for missing Macroom man

An appeal has been issued for information about the whereabouts of Macroom man, Peadar Lynch (26), who has been missing since April 6.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of Macroom man, Peadar Lynch, who was reported missing from his home on Thursday, April 6.

The 26 year old is described as being 6’4” and of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Peadar was last seen in Ennis Co. Clare on March 17, 2023. Gardaí and Peadar’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Peadar's whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.