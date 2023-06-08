Funeral arrangements for Cork dual star Teddy McCarthy announced as tributes continue to flow

Large crowds are expected to turn out to pay their respects during the funeral of Cork dual star Teddy McCarthy at the weekend.

The 57-year-old Glanmire All Ireland winner died suddenly on Tuesday evening and tributes have continued to flow from sporting comrades, political leaders and others since then.

The remains of the GAA legend, the only winner of a hurling and football senior All Ireland in the same year, will lie in repose at Barry Brothers Funeral Home, Glanmire, from4pm to 6pm on Friday, June 9. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday, June 10, at St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire, and his interment will take place afterwards at Rathcooney Cemetery.

The iconic status of dual GAA legend Teddy McCarthy was underlined in emphatic style by the flood of tributes paid by stars from across the community and sporting spheres following the announcement on Tuesday evening of his sudden death at the age of 57.

The sporting life of Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy who has died aged 57

An outstanding midfielder who was majestic in the air, McCarthy remains the only player to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year, when Cork rose to the top in both codes in 1990.

McCarthy won two All-Ireland senior football medals, six Munster medals and an All-Star. In his career with the Cork senior hurlers he also won two All-Ireland medals, three Munster titles and one National Hurling League.

His club career saw him line out for Sarsfields hurlers and Glanmire footballers. When he died, he was the serving vice-chairman of the Sarsfields.

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins led the tributes to the Glanmire man and also extended his condolences to his family, his wife Oonagh, and children, Cian, Niall and Sinéad.

"I would like to join with all those across Cork and throughout the GAA and beyond who have been so deeply saddened by the early passing of Teddy McCarthy.

Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport, as the only player ever to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year. Indeed, it seems increasingly unlikely that his remarkable achievement in 1990 will ever be repeated.”

Former Ireland international and Munster star, Ronan O’Gara, fresh from his leadership of La Rochelle to European rugby glory, was among the first to pay tribute to Teddy, the first and so far only GAA star to win All Ireland senior medals in both hurling and football in the same year.

The La Rochelle head coach tweeted: “Rest In Peace Teddy McCarthy. Inspired all Cork young fellas no matter what sport you played. Thoughts with his family and friends.”

The vice-chairman of Sarsfields Hurling Club and a footballer for years with Glanmire, his own clubs also paid tribute to their departed member.

A statement from Glanmire GAA issued on Tuesday read: The saddest news has rocked our club and community in the last hour, the passing of the much loved, Teddy McCarthy.

“We extend our deepest condolences Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall, daughter Sinead and family and friends. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

In a statement, the Sarsfield GAA club described the day of Teddy’s passing as ‘a very, very sad day for the club’. “Teddy was a true ambassador for our club and the GAA wider family.

“His passing has left a huge void for all our members both young and old and he will be hugely missed by all.

“The Club wishes to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall and daughter Sinead and other family members.”

His captain and team-mate on the 1990 hurling All Ireland winning team Mark Foley said: “What character you had and what a character you were. Sleep easy my friend.”

Eoin Cadogan also paid tribute to the Cork icon describing him as ‘one of the all time greats in both codes’.

The affection in which Teddy McCarthy was held extended to those in opposing teams. Meath star Bernard Flynn, who broke Cork hearts in 1987 and 1988 when the Sean Boylan led Royals defeated the Rebels, said he was ‘totally lost for words’ following the news.

“I’m so, so sorry and so saddened – one of the absolute greats, Teddy, and massively respected and regarded in Meath.”

Tánaiste and fervent Cork supporter Mícheál Martin identified Teddy McCarthy’s high fielding exploits in both hurling and football as a source of inspiration for his many fans.

“He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky. Teddy was passionate about GAA and sport and I always enjoyed chatting after games.” said Mr Martin, extending his sympathy to Teddy McCarthy’s wife and family.

The Gaelic Players Association also issued a tribute to the Cork man.

“A legendary figure of our games gone far too soon. “Our thoughts tonight are with the family, friends, club mates & former teammates of the great Teddy McCarthy.

“He was a winner of 2 All-Irelands in a fortnight as part of the @OfficialCorkGAA double winning teams in 1990. RIP.”