Funding for walking tracks for Cork GAA clubs

The funding awarded to the Cork GAA clubs comes from the Healthy Clubs initiative.

TWO Cork GAA clubs are among several clubs and community groups throughout the country to benefit from the latest round of Healthy Ireland funding.

Donoughmore GAA was allocated €15,000 while Newtownshandrum GAA will receive €10,000 in the funding announcment made by Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton, this week.

“These upgrades will help our clubs to empower people to stay active all year round by creating safe and inclusive spaces for people of all ages and mobilities.

“They play an invaluable role in fostering social connections, and by expanding access to their facilities they are helping to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone who uses them.

“The two clubs listed in this round of allocations deserve great credit for their wonderful contribution to their communities, but in fact there is credit due to all GAA clubs for bringing people together and enriching the lives of everyone who takes part, whether by playing sport, coaching or attending to the grounds,” he said.

The Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton said the once off national funding of €815,000 provided by Healthy Ireland was designed to make community walking tracks located on GAA grounds more accessible to more people.

The Minister said the funding for the clubs was part of a worthwhile initiative.

“Healthy Ireland has been a long-standing partner of the Irish Life GAA Healthy Club Project and supporter of the GAA’s efforts to transform clubs into hubs for health in their communities, all of which makes a significant contribution to the Healthy Ireland agenda.”