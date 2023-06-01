Fun in the sun at Mallow Home and Garden Festival

Caroline O’ Connor and Michelle Walsh, Currow, chatting to Eileen McCarthy of Ballyseedy Home & Garden at the Mallow Home & Garden Festival at Cork Racecourse Mallow.

Rose Kearney, Jim O’ Doherty and Nora O’ Doherty of Duhallow Vintage Club making a presentation to Ritchie Walsh who won the 1960-1970 category with his 1961 Rover at the Mallow Home & Garden Show

Rose Kearney, Jim O’ Doherty and Nora O’ Doherty of Duhallow Vintage Club making a presentation to Pat Ryan (accepting on behalf of Pat Fenton), who won the 1970-1980 category with his Mark 2 Ford Cortina at the Mallow Home & Garden Show

One of the beautiful landscaped Gardens visitors enjoyed at the Mallow Home & Garden Festival during the weekend

Sadie Enright from Ballybunion, having her face painted by Selena at the Mallow Home & Garden Festival at Cork Racecourse, Mallow.

Fidelma, Fiadh and Leah Robins, Dromahane, with their Dog Geoff, pictured at the Mallow Home & Garden Festival on Sunday

The weather certainly obliged over the weekend, with Cork Racecourse basking in glorious sunshine as the Mallow Home & Garden Festival attracted thousands of visitors across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Over 200 exhibitors were on site, offering a full range of home improvements, self-build and DIY, expert interior and garden design advice and the cream of local artisan food products.

From flowers and plants, to food and family fun, there was something for all age groups and this year’s festival further highlighted the role outdoor spaces play in promoting positive mental and physical health for everyone.

For many festival goers, the permanent gardens were the main attraction. These green oases undergo extensive makeovers from one year to the next and did not disappoint with some exciting and innovative new looks on display.

The 25 stunning show gardens certainly formed the centre-piece of the show, providing inspiration for imaginative garden design and the innovative use of plants and garden structures to inspire people to transform their own gardens this summer.

Gardening experts Peter Dowdall and Paraic Horkan, resident garden presenter on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show and Ireland AM, were on hand to share their passion and knowledge of all things garden related.

Working in partnership with Irish business and promoting local enterprise are important elements of the Home and Garden Festival, and once again key suppliers rolled out their brand new ranges of products, with everything for the garden and home available to purchase or order at the Festival.

Needless to say, food enthusiasts were spoiled for choice with the entire rear of the site taken up with kiosks serving up a huge choice of culinary delights. Duhallow Vintage Club rolled out a fine display of stately old vehicles and awarded prizes for best vehicle in each class.