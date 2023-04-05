Freemount’s ‘man of many talents’ flying the flag for Avondhu Macra at the 2023’ Mr Personality Festival

John O’Connell from Freemount will represent the Avondhu region at the forthcoming 2023 Macra ‘Mr Personality’ Festival.

FREEMOUNT man John O’Connell will be flying the flag for Avondhu Macra in a ‘Rose of Tralee’ style festival for men taking place next week.

John (25) will be joined by men from around the country for 16th annual ‘Mr Personality’ Festival’ which will take place over two days at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel from April 14-15.

An active member of Freemount Macra Na Feirme, John described himself as a “man of many talents”, whose hobbies and interests include singing, driving tractors, bird watching and doing impressions.

John said he was looking forward to the festival, believes he will be a strong representative for the Avondhu region and intends to use the events to encourage other young people to be come involved in Macra.

“Joining Macra was the best decision I ever made and I want to share that experience with potential future members,” said John.

“By taking part in the ‘Mr Personality Festival, I hope to generate an atmosphere of excitement within my own club and build up the strength of Freemount Macra,” he added.

John and the other contestants have a busy weekend ahead of them, starting in Friday evening with Rose of Tralee style on-stage interviews conducted by MC Michelle Heffernan of Beat 102-103 FM. The contestants and guests will then party into the small hours with music by The Waxies and a DJ.

An early start on Saturday will see the contestants interviewed by the judges before taking on their challenges.

The Festival will round of with an evening banquet and music from Hot Fuss prior to the unveiling of Mr Personality 2023 at the stroke of midnight, with celebrations set to continue well into Sunday morning.

For more about the festival and ticket availability weekend visit the Mr Personality Facebook page.