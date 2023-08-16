Freemount shows its love for a mighty chronicler of the culture

Broadcaster Jimmy Reidy pictured with Pat Joe O’ Sullivan, Willie Williamson and Timmy Browne, who are among the core group that organised the ‘Around the Fireside’ Programmes each week in Freemount.

Members of the ‘Around the Fireside’ team applauded legendary Broadcaster Jimmy Reidy as he unveiled a plaque that was erected in his honour at the Heritage Centre in Freemount last week. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

A Newtownshandrum man who could be described as a legend in his own time has been immortalised with the unveiling of a plaque in his honour at the Heritage Centre in Freemount last weekend.

Jimmy Reidy, currently a Presenter on Cork Music Station and former broadcaster at C103 was lauded for his weekly ‘Around the Fireside’ programmes which aired for over three decades from 1990 to 2020 and scored consistently high on the C103 ratings.

Speaking to The Corkman at the unveiling Jimmy said: “I was totally surprised to be honoured like this because producing the show was really a team effort and I couldn’t have done it without the help of a great group of people who were here every Tuesday night.”

Freemount native Pat Joe O’ Sullivan who has been part of the ‘Around the Fireside’ team since its inception said: “Jimmy was here every week for 30 years, up until 2020. This is a famous fireside, we get many people coming in and asking if this is where all those great programmes were recorded. Half the country were listening to ‘Around the Fireside’ every Monday night and we were very sorry to see it come to an end”.

Around the Fireside had a winning formula, incorporating live music, storytelling, debate about the issues of the moment and general chat about Irish history, folklore and customs.

Jimmy Reidy, the man behind the microphone, began his career in 1985 with the then Mallow Radio Station NCCR (North Cork Community Radio).

At the time Jimmy was making recordings which he called ‘Out and About’ with communities around the county. NCCR later evolved into County Sound (now C103) and Jimmy was hosting his weekly Saturday music show when he was approached by manager Colm O’ Connell who asked him to further develop the ‘Out and About’ Programme and ‘Around the Fireside’ was born. The show almost immediately found a home base for the weekly recordings at the Heritage Centre in Freemount where musicians and singers from all over the country, many of whom have now passed on, were recorded by Jimmy who possesses an enviable archive of music and folklore which is priceless. Half way through the recording session, another ‘Around the Fireside’ tradition was upheld, with Jimmy’s wife Peggy, and a team of volunteers, providing tea and food for everybody.

The Plaque, honouring Jimmy can be seen in the room at the Heritage Centre where it all happened for over three decades. Currently, Jimmy Reidy is hosting a Saturday Show on the hugely popular Cork Music Station from 1-2pm and his email address is corkmusicstation@gmail.com