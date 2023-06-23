Former pub among Cork properties set to go under the hammer in online auction

The reception hall and staircase at Newtown House in Rosscarbery.

First time buyers seeking to get onto the property ladder and investors in Cork may be interested in several attractively priced lots across the county set to under the virtual hammer during the next Bid X1 online property auction on Thursday, June 29.

Apartments and houses in Charleville, Newmarket, Ovens, Cobh, Bantry, Rosscarbery and Cork City are set to go under the virtual hammers with guide prices starting as low as €65,000.

At the lower end of the price range, two mid-terraced houses on Broad Street in Charleville town described in the Bid X1 catalogue as being “investment opportunities” for prospective buyers will be up for grabs.

The first of these, a two-story, two-bed house extending to approximately 64sq metres is up for grabs with a guide price of €65,000. The house is subject to a tenancy with a current annual rent of €4,200.

The second Broad Street property, a two-storey, four-bed house extend to approximately 79sq metres has a guide price of €70,000 and is also subject to a tenancy with a current annual rent of €4,440 per annum.

The vacant former Arch Tavern in Newmarket is up for auction, licence not included, with a guide price of €80,000. Located in the centre of the town the property, which is described as being ‘in need of refurbishment’ incorporates a ground floor pub and overhead accommodation.

A vacant, 61 sq.-metre, two-bedroom, ground floor apartment at the gated Classes Lake development in Ovens has a guide price of €200,000.

Newtown House in Rosscarbery has a guide price of €245,000.

The vacant Newtown Lodge, a three-storey period house located in the heart of the West Cork town of Rosscarberry with a rear garden has a guide price of €245,000.

The vacant detached four-bed Shandrum House, situated on 1.65 acre site down a rural cul-de-sac approximately 6km from Bantry, has a guide price of €135,000.

The house, which has front and rear gardens, also has an internal self-contained one-bed apartment.

A three-bed, mid-terrace house at College Court in the heart of Clonakilty town is up for auction with a guide price of €150,00. Extending to approximately 80sq metres, Bid X1 said the property is currently occupied “under terms unknown.”

A vacant mid-terrace, four-bed house overlooking Cork Harbour and Spike Island at Harbour Row in Cobh, is up for auction with a guide price of €270,000.

Although described by Bid X1 as ‘requiring refurbishment throughout’, the fact that the house is in a much sought after location boasting stunning sea views means it is likely to attract much interest from prospective buyers.

Moving into Cork City, a mid-terrace, there-bed house on O’Connell Street in Blackpool is up for grabs with a guide price of €140,000. It is subject to an existing tenancy, yielding a current rent of €12,000 per year.

A semi-detached house on Cathedral Road in Gurranabraher, described by Bid X1 as being ‘spacious and well-proportioned’ has a guide price of €165,000. A tenancy agreement is in place, yielding rent of €13,200 per annum.

A first-floor, 30sq metre apartment at the Moorings on Millerd Street has a guide price of €145,000. Like many of the other properties listed it is subject to an existing tenancy with an annual rental value of €10,380.

Bidders for all listed properties will be required to pay a bidding deposit of €4.500 on each lot, which will be fully refundable should a bid prove unsuccessful.

For more information about the properties up for grabs in the June 29 auction visit www.bidx1.com/en/Ireland.