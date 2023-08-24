First Irish language camp at Newmarket Cultúrlann sets up an appetite for more to come

Noínín O’ Riordan, Ruby Cronin, Arlene Hennessy and Saibh Hourigan brushing up on their Gaeilge at the Irish School in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket.

Children in Group 2 at the Irish School at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket pictured with Coordinators Emma Fitzgerald and Rachel Duane, and Ceannaraí Rachel Angland and Olivia Foley

Children in Group 1 pictured at the Irish School at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Laurann Leader, Sarah Bradley and Danny Hughes pictured at the Irish School at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket.

The very first Scoil Lasair Irish language camp at the McAuliffe Cultúrlann in Newmarket proved to be a resounding success and plans are already afoot for an even bigger and better event next year.

Custodian Mossie Angland, speaking to The Corkman, said “the prime function of the Cultúrlann is to encourage and develop the Irish language, culture and music. That was the vision of John Paul McAuliffe back in 2012 when we first began planning the renovation of the building and that is why we organised the Irish camp”.

Scoil Lasair was named after the local goddess and holy woman Lasair who later became a saint. She lived between Newmarket and Boherbue in the townland of Killasseragh.

“The name signifies the flame of truth and light, and we want to rekindle the bright light of Irish culture in our own locality with classes and events like this,” Mossie Angland said.

The Irish camp was co-ordinated by Boherbue native Emma Fitzgerald who teaches at Gaelscoil Thomais Daibhís in Mallow, and by Rachel Dunne, also an Irish teacher.

Ceannaraís for the week were Rachel Angland and Olivia Foley who attend Laurel Hill Irish School in Limerick

Our native language and culture was taught at the camp through the medium of fun, sport, games and art, with children from Newmarket, Boherbue, Rockchapel, Kanturk and Dublin taking part.

“Next year we also hope to have two different weeks, one for primary school children and another for second level students,” Mossie said.

Plans are also afoot for a ‘Club Saturn’ which is set to debut this October where children can attend for a few hours on Saturdays to learn Irish in the format of a youth club and fun setting.

Another exciting development to look forward to at the Cultúrlann is a variety voncert on Saturday, September 2nd when a host of local talent will take to the stage.

For further details about Club Saturn, contact Mossie Angland at 087 2550333