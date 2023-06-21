Fire guts house in Charleville

Pics show firefighters dealing with the blaze at the derelict two-storey house at Smith's Lane Charleville on last Sunday morning, and the house being demolished after the fire was extinguished by fire units from Charleville and Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

These photos show firefighters dealing with the blaze at the derelict two-storey house at Smith's Lane Charleville on last Sunday morning, and the house being demolished after the fire was extinguished by fire units from Charleville and Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

All that is left of a two-storey derelict residence on Smith’s Road in Charleville is a pile of rubble following a fire which destroyed the building.

The blaze and the subsequent demolition of the remaining shell took place on last Sunday morning.

The house had been idle and in a deteriorating state for a long number of years, and the entrance had been blocked up.

The land at the rear of the building was acquired for further development; however, this was abandoned in the financial the crash of some years ago.

Emergency services from Charleville and Kilmallock attended the blaze and directed traffic on the busy road until late on Sunday afternoon, when the remaining walls were knocked. Gardai were also at the scene of the fire.

It is as yet unknown how the blaze started.