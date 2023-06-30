Fine Gael politician Ted Lucey elected as Macroom Council chairman

Cllr Ted Lucey of Fine Gael was elected unopposed to the position of Chairman of Macroom/Millstreet Municipal District Council and is seen here being presented with his chain of office by outgoing chairwoman, Cllr Eileen Lynch.

Fine Gael councillor Ted Lucey has been elected to the position of chairman of Macroom/Millstreet Municipal Council following the AGM on Friday.

The veteran councillor was elected unopposed during Friday’s meeting, succeeding his party colleague, Cllr Eileen Lynch.

This is the fourth time Cllr Lucey has held the position of Macroom Town Council chairman or the Macroom Blarney Municipal District Council on three previous occasions, in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

“I’m very honoured to be elected to the position once again,” said Cllr Lucey following his election. “It’s going to be an interesting year leading up to the local elections next year.”

He identified the successful opening of the Briery Gap Theatre and Cultural Centre among his priorities during the coming year and he said that it was important to bear in mind that he would be serving the entire municipal district.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney, who previously served as the Council Chairman, in 2019/20, was elected as the Council Deputy Chairman.

Cllr Eileen Lynch, the outgoing chairwoman, reflected on a successful year in the position. “The highlight was obviously the opening of the Macroom bypass and I saw first hand the positive impact of that during last weekend’s Macroom Music Festival.”

Cllr Lynch is widely tipped as a possible successor to Michael Creed who recently announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election to the Dáil and will be looking back over a successful year in the chairmanship.