Figures show Cork has welcomed 7,740 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war at home

Central Statistics Office data shows 84,613 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since March 2022

At the start of June there were 1,625 displaced Ukrainian children enrolled at schools across Cork City and County. Photo: Mark Condron.

UPDATED data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has provided a broadly accurate breakdown of the number of Ukrainian refugees that arrived in Ireland since the start of the war in their homeland.

The latest figures show that since March of last year when the first Ukrainian refugees arrived on our shores and June 6, a total of 84,613 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) have been issued to people arriving from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Enacted in early March 2022, the directive provides ‘immediate protection’ in EU countries for people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A CSO spokesperson said the published figures only analyse the number of refugees that have availed of the temporary protection measure and have received a PPSN and as such should be interpreted as estimates.

“For example, a number of persons who have arrived from Ukraine may not have received a PPSN yet, while the figures may also include those who received a PPSN earlier in the crisis but who are no longer resident in the State,” said the spokesperson.

Once issued with a PPSN refugees are entitled to claim child benefit for dependent children as well as working age income supports including job seekers allowance or basic supplementary allowance.

Key findings of the CSO report included that women and men over the age of 20 account for 46% and 22% of arrivals respectively, with those 20 and under accounting for 32% of arrivals.

Of the 32,756 people who attended support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, 62% had achieved a National Framework Qualification of Level 7 or higher.

While 64% of those who availed of Intreo services noted their inability to speak English had proved a barrier to employment, 14,630 had enrolled in further education English language course.

The latest available Department of Education figures for 2022/23 academic year showed that 15,589 Ukrainian children has enrolled in Irish schools.

The figures for Cork showed there were 1,092 children enrolled in national schools and 533 attending secondary schools across the city and county.

The data showed that as of June 6 there were 7.740 Ukrainian refugees living in Cork, with the CSO giving a breakdown of the number of refugees living in each of Cork’s Local Electoral Areas (LEAs).

According to the CSO data there are 2.217 Ukrainian refugees currently spread around the five Cork City LEAs, with the largest number (861) based in the South-Central ward.

The figures for the county show that the Midleton LEA is accommodating the largest number of refugees at 1,645, followed by Macroom at 682 and Skibbereen-West Cork at 681.

The figures for the remaining Cork LEAs are: Bantry-West Cork (609), Mallow (591), Kanturk (378), Bandon/Kinsale (371), Fermoy (277), Cobh (182) and Carrigaline (107).

The CSO said the data for LEAs was compiled using information on either local post office through which refugees were seeking assistance from The Department of Social Protection or, if available, the arrivals’ residential address where an Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) is payable to the host of the residence.

The post office address is used as a tentative proxy for place of residence where ARP data is not present.