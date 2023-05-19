Fiche bliain ag fás in Cork for Freemount Community Playschool

Freemount Community Childcare Manager Mary Guiney (centre) with Staff members Sinead McAuliffe, Mag Hayes, Helen O’ Sullivan and Vicky Morey at the 20th Anniversary celebration which was held in the Community Centre

Ben Carroll making a presentation to Mary Guiney, Manager of Freemount Communty Childcare, at the 20th Anniversary celebration of the facility. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

‘CHEERS to 20 years’ was the slogan adopted by Freemount natives as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the founding of Freemount Community Playschool last Friday night in the local Community Centre.

MC and Committee member Ben Carroll welcomed everybody and said that 20 years of childcare at Freemount Playschool was a wonderful achievement.

“It’s important to acknowledge here tonight all the hard work that was done by so many to get this idea off the ground 20 years ago. The Playschool is a wonderful amenity for the Community and we continue to look to its future development” Ben said.

He went on to pay tribute to those who had the vision to set up the facility two decades ago and spoke in glowing terms about Manager Mary Guiney and the current staff who he described as “a pleasure to deal with”.

“The kids run through the doors every morning and this speaks volumes, it’s clear that you all work really well together and we are very lucky to have such a great team operating the Playschool. Mary is the first point of contact for parents and children.

From the start, she inspires confidence in the Playschool and reassures parents that their children are in good hands, you will find no one more dedicated and hardworking, we’re incredibly lucky to have Mary” Ben said.

In reply Mary Guiney said that the Playschool prides itself on providing a home away from home environment.

“Over the years, we have catered for 270 children and each of these children was unique and brilliant. On any given day, we have 22 children to care for so everyday is a new adventure for us. Making sure the children are safe and happy is our main goal.

Personally, I feel so lucky to have been welcomed with open arms in Freemount, I have met the kindest most genuine people, from parents to grandparents and childminders. I also want to thank those who served on the Board of Management and Parents Associations over the years and thanks to everyone involved in organising this lovely celebration for us” Mary said.

Ben Carroll also acknowledged Nicki O’ Reilly who was appointed the first manager of the Playschool in 2003. “We want to thank you for your contribution and hard work over a ten year period” he said.

Jacinta O’ Connor, speaking on behalf of the group that initially set up the facility in 2003 said that a group of determined parents got together to discuss what options would be available. After a lot of hard work, the Playschool opened its doors for the first time in September 2003, catering for 14 children.

“It’s a credit to all the parents and staff who have kept the facility going over the past 20 years, for making improvements and for providing beautiful facilities to accommodate more children” Jacinta said.

After the formalities were over, the audience was treated to a set of traditional tunes by past pupils Katie Walsh, Amy Nunan, Robin O’ Carroll and Tina Morton, and Danielle Brennan performed Adele’s song ‘Skyfall’.