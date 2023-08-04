Fermoy to welcome priest from Ukraine in new appointment in Diocese of Cloyne

Reverend Roman Biletskyy has been ministering in Ireland for 12 months or so and will take up an appointment as Curate in Fermoy on September 2.- Picture; David Creedon

A priest from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is to take up an appointment as curate in the parish of Fermoy and serving the pastoral area of Fermoy and nearby Kilworth, according to the appointments for the Diocese of Cloyne announced by Bishop William Crean this week.

Reverend Roman Biletskyy from the the Diocese of Kyiv-Halych will be ministering in Fermoy and nearby Kilworth in north Cork from noon on Saturday, September 2 when the appointments take effect.

Confirmation is being sought from the Diocese of Cloyne whether Rev. Biletskyy is the first Ukrainian priest to take up an appointment in Ireland following the invasion by Russia of his homeland last year.

The Diocesan Secretary, Fr. Jim Moore told The Corkman that Reverend Biletskyy has been administering to the Ukrainian Catholic community for the past 12 months or so and that his role here has now been put on a more formal basis.

The appointment comes at a time when there’s a growing number of refugees residing in Cork and, also, when the Diocese of Cloyne, like other dioceses around Ireland, is experiencing no little difficulty recruiting younger priests as an increasingly elderly cohort of clerics take retirement or approach retirement age.

In this year’s round of diocesan appointments, the Reverend WIlliam O’Donovan, the current Parish Priest of Conna in east Cork has tendered his resignation as he retires to take up residence in Doneraile. His replacement in Conna will be the Very Reverend William Winter, who is at present the Parish Priest in Banteer.

Bishop Crean has also made the following appointments:

• Rev. Patrick Corkery, CC Fermoy to be CC Charleville • Rev. Thomas Lane, CC Mallow to be CC Mitchelstown • Rev. Paul Bennett, CC Cobh to be PP Banteer • Rev. Anthony Sheehan, AP Charleville to be CC Mallow • Rev. Gerard Cremin, CC Youghal to be CC Cobh • Rev. Patrick O’Donoghue, CC Mitchelstown to be CC Youghal

In announcing the appointments, Bishop Crean said that he was ‘grateful to all involved for their generosity and enthusiasm in embracing their new commitments’.

"These appointments take place shortly before Catholic Church representatives, lay religious and clergy gather for a Synod in Rome during the month of October,” wrote Dr. Crean in a letter to the Diocese which is to be circulated at services this weekend.

“Pope Francis has convened this meeting to enable and empower parishes and communities to a more effective exercise of co-responsibility in leadership and pastoral care,” he said.