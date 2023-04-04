Fermoy to host Series of Easter Sunday commemorative events marking centenary of the death of Liam Lynch

A SERIES of events will take place in Fermoy on Easter Sunday marking the centenary of the death of General Liam Lynch.

Huge crowds are expected to gather in the town, with one of the key events being a pipe band parade that will gather at the Michael Fitzgerald memorial outside the courthouse at 2pm.

The parade, led by 12-pipe bands, will proceed though the town and onto Kilcrumper Cemetery, where orations will be delivered by The Deputy Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien and historian Dr Tim Horgan, whose grandmother Madge Clifford was secretary to Liam Lynch during the Civil War.

Cllr O’Brien, who is chair of the Liam Lynch National Commemoration Committee, said people of all political persuasions are welcome to join the parade “as this will be a commemoration for the 1,800 volunteers, Cumann na mBan, and Fianna Éireann members who died between 1916-1923”.

“The only thing we ask is for no political banners, as the memory of our patriots is owned by all the people of Ireland,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“Relatives of volunteers and Cumann na mBan members are invited to wear their War for Independence medals during the parade and at the graveyard and are encouraged to bring along photos or any other memorabilia on the day to add to the character of the event,” she added.

Other events taking place include three exhibitions, including ‘To the Letter’ in the Coal Shed featuring artworks by Liam Lynch’s grand-niece Dolores Lyne inspired by letters to his brother Tom.

Two of the exhibitions will take place in Fermoy Community Youth Centre on Easter Sunday, the first by Neil Donovan ‘Milestones of Liam Lynch’, which covers the life of Lynch in the IRA, especially as head of Cork No. 2 Brigade, and the 1st Southern Division.

Cork County Council’s ‘War for Independence and the Civil War in Cork’, covers the five Cork brigade areas who accounted for over 30% of all actions taken against Crown Forces after 1916.

There will also be three screenings of John Foley’s documentary ‘The Dying Days of Liam Lynch’ in the Youth Centre at 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm.