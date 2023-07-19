Fermoy protest march being planned as SouthDoc confusion continues in Cork

Mayor seeks yes or no answer on medical service in north Cork

A protest march is being organised to take place in Fermoy on Friday as confusion continues over the after-hours service in the local South-doc centre

A protest march is being planned in Fermoy on Friday as confusion continues to reign over whether or not after hours medical services are available between 10pm and 8am on weeknights and 9am-6pm at weekends and holidays.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by County Mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn, as he and other elected representatives sought clear answers from the HSE on whether or not a person who falls ill in Fermoy after 10pm on a weekday evening would be seen in the town’s treatment centre by a SouthDoc doctor.

“We’re planning a protest march to highlight our concerns over these issues and it will take place tomorrow (Friday),” Cllr O’Flynn told The Corkman on Wednesday.

The demand for clarity was put to the HSE on Tuesday after a joint statement was issued by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and South West Doctors-on-Call Company Limited by Guarantee in which it was stated: “In summary, the SouthDoc out-of-hours service remains available to the patients and full access to the services provided.”

The statement had outlined that there was a change in the doctors’ roster which was necessary due ‘to ever increasing demand against the backdrop of a chronic shortage of doctors’.

“This will be done through reforming doctor rosters,” the statement said. “These adjustments relate to the doctors’ rosters only and will not impact the service provision overnight.

“All patients are currently dealt with by appointment only and this will remain unchanged.

“Any patients that may require a home visit, due to their clinical condition, will also be treated accordingly.”

Cllr Frank O’Flynn, the current County Cork Mayor, said there needed to be clarity as to whether the overnight service was available or not.

He said staff at the Fermoy Treatment Centre had been called to a meeting in Mallow on Monday and told that the after hours service would not be continuing out of the Fermoy centre and that the car which had been used by the centre was being re-allocated.

“You know and I know that if the staff are not working at the centre after 10pm and that the car has been taken away, that the after hours service, the red eye service, is gone from Fermoy,” he said.

“The Fermoy Treatment Centre covered an area the size of Limerick City and County,” he added.

Mayor O’Flynn said that he and other elected representatives had sought a meeting with the HSE over the issue but that no meeting had been arranged with them so far.

“The way they’re treating us and the public is a disgrace,” he said.

The Corkman sought clarification from Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare arising out of their statement on Tuesday.

In an email sent on Tuesday at 5pm, we asked this question: “If someone should fall ill in the Fermoy area this evening and ring SouthDoc will they be able to get an appointment to see a doctor in Fermoy after 10pm?”

When this newspaper had not received a response on Wednesday morning to our email, we communicated by text with Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare to be told that the email we had sent the previous evening had not been received by them.

The email was resent to the same address and a confirmation receipt was requested. The email was received on this occasion, this reporter was informed in writing.

This is the response provided to us at the second time of asking.

“We wish to reassure people that there is no reduction of service, SouthDoc continues to provide care from 6pm to 8am each weekday and 24-hour cover at weekends and public holidays.

“Regarding patients who become unwell, it is the same process that has always been in place. SouthDoc visits are by appointment only, i.e. a person rings SouthDoc - which is all manned through a call centre in Killarney - who will ensure the clinical triage is completed and that people are seen, if deemed necessary.

“If an individual in the catchment area requires care, that care can be provided by appointment in the Fermoy Treatment Centre, or via home visit, depending on clinical condition of the patient as assessed by the consulting doctor.”

Arising out of this response, this reporter sought clarification on the phrase, ‘care can be provided by appointment in the Fermoy Treatment Centre or via home visit’.

This was the query contained in the follow up email sent by the Corkman to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare:

“When the statement says, “that care can be provided by appointment in the Fermoy Treatment Centre, or via home visit, depending on clinical condition of the patient as assessed by the consulting doctor” - does that mean that the care WILL be provided in Fermoy Treatment Centre or that the patient might be required to travel somewhere else because the care isn’t available?”

There was no response to this email as The Corkman went to press.

Concerned Fermoy residents mounted a vigil outside the town’s treatment centre on Tuesday evening as they felt that night’s service would be the last after hours service in the town.

In its original joint statement issued on Tuesday, representatives from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and SouthDoc sought to reassure people there would be no reduction in service in the north Cork town and the catchment area.

SouthDoc Chairman Dr Andrew Crosbie said: “In 2006 we had 162,000 patient consultations, whereas last year we had 231,000 patient consultations and yet we have had no increase in GP numbers. So, that’s 40% more appointments with the same number of GPs, so the rosters need to be adjusted accordingly. These changes are part and parcel of an operational update and will not affect availability or services to patients.”

Head of Primary Care, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Priscilla Lynch said: “We understand that changes or updates to services can cause confusion and worry for people. We want to reassure all patients in North Cork that they will get the care they need, where they need it, when they need it. There is no reduction in service with these roster changes. All patients will be triaged as usual and offered appropriate care, by appointment, if required.”

Fermoy-based GP Dr Deirdre O’Grady said: “The public has been brilliantly served by SouthDoc over the years and will continue to be. The speed of access to SouthDoc far exceeds the normal waiting times currently available in general practice. These roster adjustments in North Cork will not challenge that in the slightest.”

Dr Gary Stack, Medical Director of SouthDoc said: “Patients will continue to be seen in a safe and timely fashion. What we are doing is in the best interest of the patients.”

Concerns have been raised in other areas throughout north Cork over the shortage of doctors and, in particular, an after hours service.

In recent weeks Health Minister Stephen Donnelly sent a letter to Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan making assurances that the service until 10pm in Kanturk would remain open.

Concerns have also been expressed about the SouthDoc service in Charleville and Mitchelstown.